AMD AM4 X370 Motherboard Price List

AMD's X370 Chipset

The X370 chipset is AMD's top solution for AM4 motherboards. It can support more USB 3.0 and SATA ports than any of the other AM4 chipsets. X370, along with its SFF counterpart the X300, are also the only AM4 chipsets that officially support multi-GPU configurations using the CPU's PCI-E lanes.



It should also be noted that all X370 motherboards that are currently available are ATX boards. Some X370 motherboards using more compact form factors have been announced, but these have not arrived for sale yet.

AMD AM4 300-Series Chipsets

Desktop Chipsets SFF Chipsets Chipset X370 B350 A320 X300 A300 CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support 1x16 or 2x8 1x16 1x16 1x16 or 2x8 1x16 Memory support (Channels/DIMMs Per Channel) DDR4 2667MHz (2/2) DDR4 2667MHz (2/2) DDR4 2667MHz (2/2) N/A N/A CPU Overclocking Support ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✗ RAID Support 0/1/10 ✓ ✓ ✓ 0/1 Only 0/1 Only Chipset Maximum PCI-E Lanes 8 PCI-E 2.0 Lanes 6 PCI-E 2.0 Lanes 4 PCI-E 2.0 Lanes 4 PCI-E 3.0 Lanes 4 PCI-E 3.0 Lanes USB Support (2.0/3.0/3.1 Gen2) 6/6/2 6/2/2 6/2/1 0/4/0 0/4/0 SATA-III Ports (6Gb/s) 6 4 4 2 2



