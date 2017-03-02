Trending

AMD AM4 X370 Motherboard Price List

We've compiled a listing of all the currently available AMD AM4 motherboards based on the X370 chipset.

AMD's X370 Chipset

The X370 chipset is AMD's top solution for AM4 motherboards. It can support more USB 3.0 and SATA ports than any of the other AM4 chipsets. X370, along with its SFF counterpart the X300, are also the only AM4 chipsets that officially support multi-GPU configurations using the CPU's PCI-E lanes.


It should also be noted that all X370 motherboards that are currently available are ATX boards. Some X370 motherboards using more compact form factors have been announced, but these have not arrived for sale yet.

AMD AM4 300-Series Chipsets

Desktop ChipsetsSFF Chipsets
ChipsetX370B350A320X300A300
CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support1x16 or 2x81x161x161x16 or 2x81x16
Memory support (Channels/DIMMs Per Channel)DDR4 2667MHz (2/2)DDR4 2667MHz (2/2)DDR4 2667MHz (2/2)N/AN/A
CPU Overclocking Support
RAID Support 0/1/100/1 Only0/1 Only
Chipset Maximum PCI-E Lanes8 PCI-E 2.0 Lanes6 PCI-E 2.0 Lanes4 PCI-E 2.0 Lanes4 PCI-E 3.0 Lanes4 PCI-E 3.0 Lanes
USB Support (2.0/3.0/3.1 Gen2)6/6/26/2/26/2/10/4/00/4/0
SATA-III Ports (6Gb/s)64422


  • Claus_2 05 March 2017 18:51
    I have a processor but getting a motherboard is nearly impossible
  • WhyAreYou 05 March 2017 19:23
    AMD is pretty affordable in my opinion, and their stuff is good! Nice :)
  • maikutech 08 March 2017 17:30
    Seems like Asrock has lowest price tag for am4 boards.
    Problem is have they got their act together after am3 series ?
