AMD AM4 B350 Motherboard Price List

AMD's B350 Chipset

AMD's B350 chipset fills a unique position in the motherboard market. Similar to AMD's X-Series chipsets and Intel's Z-Series, the B350 chipset can overclock unlocked processors. However, it lacks other features, such as the ability to use the CPU's PCI-E lanes for multiple graphics cards. AMD's B350 primarily competes with Intel's H-Series chipsets.



AMD AM4 300-Series Chipsets

Desktop Chipsets SFF Chipsets Chipset X370 B350 A320 X300 A300 CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support 1x16 or 2x8 1x16 1x16 1x16 or 2x8 1x16 Memory support (Channels/DIMMs Per Channel) DDR4 2667MHz (2/2) DDR4 2667MHz (2/2) DDR4 2667MHz (2/2) N/A N/A CPU Overclocking Support ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✗ RAID Support 0/1/10 ✓ ✓ ✓ 0/1 Only 0/1 Only Chipset Maximum PCI-E Lanes 8 PCI-E 2.0 Lanes 6 PCI-E 2.0 Lanes 4 PCI-E 2.0 Lanes 4 PCI-E 3.0 Lanes 4 PCI-E 3.0 Lanes USB Support (2.0/3.0/3.1 Gen2) 6/6/2 6/2/2 6/2/1 0/4/0 0/4/0 SATA-III Ports (6Gb/s) 6 4 4 2 2



