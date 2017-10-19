MSI Reveals New GS63 Stealth Gaming Laptop With GTX 1050 Onboard

MSI announced that its ultra-slim GS63 gaming laptop would now be available with GeForce GTX 1050 graphics onboard. The GS63 7RD Stealth drops the “VR” connotation of the previous models, with MSI aiming to make the thin-and-light notebook more affordable with a GPU that isn’t quite VR ready, but can still offer enjoyable framerates in the latest games at 1080p.

The MSI GS63 7RD Stealth features an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB graphics card, in addition to a 15.6” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display rated for 100% sRGB color accuracy. Memory and storage capacities and combinations will vary, but the GS63 7RD Stealth can be equipped with up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) of DDR4-2400 memory, and it has room for a single 2.5” HDD or SSD and an M.2 slot for PCIe NVMe or SATA SSDs.

The new GS63 sports a three USB 3.0 and a USB 2.0 port, in addition to a USB 3.1 Type-C port with support for Thunderbolt 3 (display output). You can also connect an additional display with an HDMI 1.4 or mini DisplayPort interface, and internet connectivity is provided by a Killer E2400 gigabit Ethernet port and Killer N1535 802.11ac Wi-Fi (Killer Double Shot Pro).

The GS63 7RD Stealth features the same SteelSeries full color backlit keyboard and dimensions as its predecessor, measuring in at 14.96 x 9.8 x 0.69"and weighing the same 3.96 bs. However, the 4-cell battery inside the new GS63 is an upgrade from the previous version, which had a 3-cell battery, and the less-powerful GPU also allows for a 150W power adapter instead of the former’s 180W adapter.

Pricing and availability for the new GTX 1050-equipped MSI GS63 7RD Stealth is not yet known.