Asus ROG Ally 2024 and Snapdragon X laptops listed in leaked Computex 2024 launch list — no new graphics cards mentioned

Computex 2024 is a full month away, scheduled to run from June 3 to June 6 in Taipei, with PC hardware companies of all sizes preparing to showcase new products. Interestingly, the showcase planned by Asus has been conveniently leaked by VideoCardz, which shared a listing with multiple notebooks featuring processors from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X SoCs. The leaked table also mentions an Asus ROG Ally 2024, which we talked about a few months ago, and we are eager to see what new changes it brings to the table. No new graphics cards are listed. As with any leaks, remember to take the following information with a pinch of salt.

Though nothing is known about the upcoming ROG Ally 2, yet. Many expect one of the key changes will be a refreshed SoC. However, we don't have any solid information on the Ryzen Z1's successor. Asus should also take this opportunity to fix the well-known SD card issue with the original Ally, which was never fixed despite software updates. Lastly, a larger battery would be popular.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product Line Product PC (NB) Asus Vivobook S15 Row 1 - Cell 0 ProArt P16 Row 2 - Cell 0 ProArt PX13 Row 3 - Cell 0 ProArt PZ13 PC (NR) TUF Gaming A14 (New) Row 5 - Cell 0 TUF Gaming A16 (New) Gaming (NR) Zephryrus G16 (AMD Refresh) Gaming (NV) ROG Ally 2024 MM ROG Thor 1600 III Titanium MM ROG Mjolnir portable power station NW ROG Rapture GT-BE 1900 ACCY (MP/ YH) ROG Azoth Extreme Gaming Keyboard Row 12 - Cell 0 ROG Harpe Ace Extreme Gaming Mouse Row 13 - Cell 0 ROG Harpe Ace Mini Gaming Mouse Row 14 - Cell 0 ROG Delta II Gaming Headset

Asus will have a new lineup of notebooks, but its new Snapdragon X-based notebooks may be particularly interesting, with the all-new platform. Updated Vivobook Zenbook and ProArt notebook variants with the Intel Meteor Lake processors and AMD counterparts like the refreshed TUF A14 and A16 are also tipped.

For power, Asus will be showcasing its Mjolnir power station which was teased earlier, and the ROG Thor 1600 III Titanium power supply, according to the leak.

The gaming-centric ROG router and a few peripherals are other products expected to be showcased. Asus released the ROG Rapture GT-BE98 a few months ago and hence it will be interesting to see how Asus differentiates between these routers.

Time will tell what updates and optimizations we will see on this refreshed Ally and upcoming notebooks. We don't have long to wait, though, as we are just one month away from Computex 2024.

No mention of graphics cards

There's no mention of new graphics cards, let alone the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series. We still think the RTX 50 series is most likely to appear starting in Nov/Dec 2024, with the usual staggered release schedule and top-tier GPUs released first. It is also not certain whether Asus will show a newer monitor range at Computex.