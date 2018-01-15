Meet The New SilverStone PSUs From CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV -- SilverStone was the first company to take the SFX form factor seriously, and later the company decided to downsize the majority of its PSUs, paying great attention in increasing their power density. Only some years later did other brands decide to follow SilverStone's example and release compact PSUs however SilverStone still has the most complete lines of small (size-wise) PSUs belong to SilverStone. In other words, if your case has limited interior space and you need the smallest PSU money can buy, you're most likely to find what you need from SilverStone.

During CES 2018, our colleagues who visited SilverStone's suite took photos of three interesting new PSU offerings. The first two are the ST1200-PTS and ST1000-PTS models, which are as short as it gets (only 140mm!) for units with 1.2kW and 1kW capacities, respectively. Those PSUs will be available sometime in Q2 2018, and their prices will be similar to the ST1200-PT and ST1000-PT models at $239 and $199 each.

SilverStone ST1000-PTS AC Input 100-240 VAC, 12-6A, 50-60Hz Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 22 83 3 0.3 Watts 120 996 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 1,000 @ 40C

SilverStone ST1200-PTS AC Input 100-240 VAC, 15-7.5A, 50-60Hz Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 22 100 3 0.3 Watts 120 1200 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 1,200 @ 40C

Meet The Nightjar Fanless Unit

Besides the aforementioned units, SilverStone also showed a Nightjar fanless unit (NJ600) with 600W capacity that is based on Seasonic's Prime fanless platform. This PSU has enough capacity to power a single high-end graphics card and will at the same time be as quiet as it gets, because it doesn't use any active cooling parts (meaning a fan). We have already evaluated the Seasonic Prime fanless platform and the test results were amazing, so we expect nothing less but the same from the NJ600, which uses the same platform.

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 50 2.5 0.3 Watts 100 600 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 600

The single +12V rail can deliver the unit's full power alone, as you can see in the table above.

Seasonic was very wise to install two EPS connectors in this PSU, along with four PCIe connectors. The number of the provided SATA connectors is enough as well, while the future owners of this unit will also have five 4-pin Molex connectors at their disposal.