Get $500 off this Alienware Aurora R16 with RTX 4080 Super and Core i9-14900KF

If you're looking to purchase a computer for a family member, or don't know much about building and constructing your own desktop computer, then a prebuilt computer from a company that offers a competent warranty and customer service offers peace of mind. It's not always the cheapest option, but, you're paying for the complete service and not just a box of components.

Saving a rather tasty $500 off MSRP, you can pick up the Dell Alienware Aurora R16 for only $2.699. That is still a pretty hefty price tag, but for the money you're getting a powerful Nvidia RTX 4080 Super GPU, 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage inside.

With such a powerful graphics card and processor, you will have no issues cranking up the graphics settings in your favorite games or any of the very latest AAA games on the market. The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super will give you access to powerful ray tracing capabilities and the latest DLSS-3 frame enhancement software for super-smooth gameplay.

Alienware Aurora R16 Desktop Gaming PC: now $2,699 at Dell (was $3,199)



Packed with the latest and greatest PC components for gaming, the Alienware Aurora R16 will let you play your favorite games on the highest settings thanks to the inclusion of a powerful Nvidia RTX 4080 Super GPU, 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Another bonus of this desktop PC is a large 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM. That is more than ample for heavy gaming and browsing, and combined with the 2TB SSD, there's also plenty of room for installing your games library. So if you're looking for a mean gaming rig in a compact and attractive chassis, then you should take a look at this deal. See our review of the Alienware Aurora R16 for more information on this PC.