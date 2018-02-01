Newegg (Briefly!) Offers Affordable GTX 1080 Bundles
With the severe shortage of GPUs, several retailers have been offering bundle deals to help reduce the overall cost of building a new gaming PC. Newegg now joins the fray, with three GTX 1080 bundles.
Newegg’s bundles all consist of an MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Armor 8G OC graphics card and MSI X299 motherboards. The least expensive of these incorporates an MSI X299 Tomahawk Arctic motherboard, and sits at $819.98 after a $40 mail-in rebate.
The bundled price is higher than what the GPU and motherboard would have cost separately a few months ago, but now that the least expensive GTX 1080 costs more than $1,000 by itself, it’s an excellent deal. It should also be noted that most GTX 1080s are currently sold out, and this bundle is one of the few ways you can still acquire a GTX 1080.
Building a system with this bundle will require you to purchase an LGA 2066 processor, which are a bit more expensive than their LGA 1151 counterparts, but the amount you save on the bundle more than makes up for this. System builders will likely be amused (or irritated) by the fact that this bundle makes it less expensive to build a GTX 1080 gaming PC with an X299 motherboard and processor than it is to build a GTX 1080 system with an H110 motherboard and a Core i3 CPU.
The bundles are available only today and tomorrow, and will likely sell out quickly. If you want one, it’s best to act fast.
I paid slightly more but absolutely agree. If it keeps going like this my good ole 1070 is going to have to hang around a long while.
No, no it's actually a GPU shortage. Not a RAM shortage. Although the supply of RAM isn't what anyone would like, it's still available. Prices are just rising due to supply and demand. Most GPUs are sold out across the line, and the price on them has increased significantly more. We have also discussed the shortage with OEMs, and they confirmed that it is a GPU supply shortage.
1) dont need to work so hard/so much (check)
2) no logistics nightmare (check)
3) demand will always be there (check)
4) fire all the extra people you dont need to keep around with low volumes (check)
5) price will rise and keep rising so you will still make the money you would have doing crazy amount of volume at low prices (check)
6) work less, get more cash (check)
7) buy yourself a new car, go on vacation (check)
DRAM and GPU sales have increased across all manufacturers, which means manufacturing clearly didn't get "slimmed" in any way, shape or form. GPUs are still getting pumped out by AIB partners as quickly as memory manufacturers, AMD and Nvidia are able to provide chips.
The only real "slimming" that is happening is miners buying out most of the GPU supply before it reaches store shelves.
If miners are snatching 1080Ti for as much as $1300 and the 1080 can do 80% as good, miners will snatch those up too for as much as ~$1000, doesn't matter how much it costs as long as the all-inclusive (power, PC, GPU, PSU, support hardware, etc.) cost per MH/s is comparable.
If a new crypto-currency makes it worth the miner's while at $2000 per 1080Ti and the 1080 performs 80% as good in that hypothetical new crypto, you'll see the 1080 rising to ~$1600.
Is all of that computing power still being wasted cracking worthless hashes or do any of these currencies do something useful with it?