Origin EON15-S Gaming Laptops Sport 1050 Ti GPUs, Optional Customizable Paint Job

by

Origin PC launched the EON15-S, a customizable gaming laptop with a relatively affordable starting price of $1,000. The EON15-S will sport a mobile Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display, and a customizable RGB backlit keyboard.

Additionally, the EON15-S will support up to an Intel Core i7-7700HQ, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 6TB of storage. However, we suspect the starting configuration to feature an i3-7100H, 8GB of memory, and perhaps a 256GB SSD. Additionally, Origin PC will offer the EON15-S in an optional custom automotive paint finish of your choosing, but this most likely isn’t included in the base price.

The Origin PC EON15-S will be relatively portable for a gaming laptop; we haven’t received full dimension specifications yet, but Origin PC claimed the EON15-S weighs 5lbs and is less than an inch thick.

Origin PC EON15-S
Processor-Intel Core i3-7100H
-Intel Core i5-7300HQ
-Intel Core i7-7700HQ
MemoryUp to 32GB of DDR4 memory
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
Display15.6” FHD (1920x1080) IPS Display
StorageUp to 6TB with M.2 SSD support
KeyboardRGB customizable backlit keyboard
Interface-USB 3.0 (Type-C)
-USB 3.0 (Type-A) x 2
-USB 2.0
Battery LifeUp to 6 hours
Weight5 lbs (with battery)
PriceStarting at $1,000
Alexander Quejado

Alexander Quejado is a Contributing Writer & Lab Assistant for Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

  • JakeWearingKhakis
    Whats with all these gaming laptops only sporting a 1050ti?

    If you're going to spend a grand don't do it on something that you will regret in 2 months.
