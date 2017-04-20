Login | Sign Up
Search

The PowerColor Red Dragon RX 550 Graphics Card Rides

by

Tul announced the new PowerColor Red Dragon RX 550 graphics card to fill out its lineup of AMD RX 500 series products.

Besides its draconian name, the PowerColor Red Dragon RX 550 features 2GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 1,750MHz with an engine clock of 1,190MHz. That's predictably slower than the RX 580 cards Tul announced alongside the new RX 500 series, but with an $80 price tag on Newegg, the PowerColor Red Dragon RX 550 is clearly meant for budget gamers and mainstream consumers who might not miss the better specs.

So far the PowerColor Red Dragon RX 550's primary competition appears to be Sapphire's Pulse Radeon RX 550. Sapphire's card has a slight edge--it's available with 4GB of memory and has a higher boost clock of 1,206MHz--but the cards are practically identical otherwise. Tul's card actually pulls ahead in maximum resolution, with a high of 4096 x 2160 to the Sapphire card's 3840 x 2160, although we'd be hard pressed to spot the bump.

You can learn more about the PowerColor Red Dragon RX 550 from Tul's website. Or you can find out more about its competition from Sapphire and check out our reviews of the RX 570 and RX 580 to discover more about AMD's refreshed Polaris-based graphics cards.

Product
PowerColor Red Dragon RX 550
GPU (Codename)
Ellesmere XT (Polaris 10)
Stream Processors
512
Clock Speeds
1,190MHz
Memory Size & Type
2GB GDDR5
Memory Clock
1,750MHz
Memory Bandwidth
128-bit
Maximum Digital Resolution
4096 x 2160 DisplayPort

4096 x 2160 HDMI

2560x1600 DL-DVI-D
Ports
1 x DisplayPort

1 x HDMI

1 x DL-DVI-D
Dimensions (LxWxH)
225 x 128 x 38mm
About the author
Nathaniel Mott
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
1 comment
    Your comment
  • neblogai
    CPU codename (in the graph) for it is actually Lexa Pro, not Ellismere XT/Polaris 10
    0
1 comments
Most Popular
  1. Sapphire Announces Pulse RX 500 Series Graphics Cards
  2. MSI, Corsair Partner Up For Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti, Available For $800
  3. EVGA Updates GTX 1080 FTW2, SC2 Graphics Cards With 11GHz Memory
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices