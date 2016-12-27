Login | Sign Up
Search

Samsung Internet For GearVR Version 4.2 Now Available

by - Source: Samsung

Samsung announced a software update for its Internet for GearVR web browser, which offers improved support for WebVR 1.0, an experimental JavaScript API developed by Google and Mozilla that allows a web browser to access the VR hardware to view content.

Samsung Internet for Gear VR version 4.2 introduces several new features to the VR web browser, including a Change Background option, a File Explorer, and improved support for WebVR 1.0. The Change Background feature functions exactly as it sounds, giving users the ability to change their virtual surroundings with images provided by OTOY, a cloud graphics company. The File Explorer follows suit, letting you browse and view pictures and videos saved to your device or USB storage, using USB OTG (on the go) support.

The Samsung Internet web browser also features voice recognition support, an on-screen keyboard (in 11 different languages), and Bluetooth device integration. Overall, the new improvements should provide even further immersion with the Samsung-branded VR HMD when browsing the internet and viewing VR content.

The new update for Samsung Internet for GearVR is available to download in the Oculus Store.

About the author
Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Granite Texture Streaming 101: An Overview From Graphine’s CEO
  2. Crytek’s 'Robinson: The Journey' Coming To Rift This January
  3. Ilium VR's Athena Rifle Is The First Third-Party Lighthouse-Tracked Peripheral
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2016 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices