BenQ RD Series monitors target software developers — 16:10 ratio for more verticality

BenQ has announced its new RD Programming Series of monitors. These coder-friendly screens offer standard features like a 16:10 ratio display, Advanced Coding Modes, eye care protection for working at night and "Brightness Intelligence" auto-dimming, anti-glare screen coatings, and ergonomic stands.

The first in the series is the new RD240Q, a 24.1-inch model with a 2,560 x 1,600 pixels IPS panel.

The new RD Programming Series is the world’s first designed to cater to the specific needs of programmers, reckons BenQ. But before we pick over those special coder-friendly features, we shall look at the basic tech specs of the new RD240Q to see how it stands up on a hardware level.

Based on a 24.1-inch IPS screen, the BenQ RD240Q is pretty small by trending monitor sizes in 2024. However, it offers extra useful verticality by employing 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, and delivers a pixel density of 125ppi. Moreover, at least some of BenQ’s promo materials envision coders using two or three of these displays.

Benq’s RD240Q goes up to 300 nits of brightness, offers a typical 1000:1 contrast, and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 gamut. In terms of performance, we are looking at a max refresh rate of 60 Hz and a response time of 5 ms. These specs are very ordinary. If this was a monitor aimed at casual PC users, only the resolution offered would stand out and we would expect it to be a value-targeted monitor.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ) (Image credit: BenQ) (Image credit: BenQ) (Image credit: BenQ)

So, what has BenQ done to make this a worthwhile choice for programmers? Much of the special coder sauce is in the firmware, offering modes like Coding - Dark Theme, Coding - Light Theme, ePaper, HDR, M-Book, and Cinema. Also, BenQ claims the coding modes offer “crystal clear fonts and improved code differentiation.” We would like to see these claims put to the test in a third-party review.

As part of its MoonHalo experience, BenQ says the RD240Q offers some eye-soothing features that are meant to limit your exposure to blue light and Brightness Intelligence Gen2 auto-dimming of the display to match your environment. A rear LED ring provides adjustable environmental lighting. Flicker-free technology is present too. The anti-glare and anti-reflective features here also sound appealing to for spending a long time concentrating on the screen.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

BenQ provides a stand that offers tilt (-5 degrees - 20 degrees), swivel (15 degrees/ 15 degrees), pivot, and height (110 mm) adjustments. If you pivot the display it is smart enough to auto-rotate. If you don’t like or need the stand, the monitor comes with 100 x 100 VESA mounting holes. Display Pilot 2 software is also provided for display adjustments and management.

The port selection seems adequate. Users get one each of HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, and USB -C (daisy chainable). As well as offering display connectivity the USB-C can provide power and data transfer. BenQ’s RD240Q can provide three USB-A outs and one USB-C out, offering hub functionality. There is a headphone jack and a pair of 2W built-in speakers.

We don’t have BenQ RD240Q pricing and retail availability details at the time of writing. Coming soon to the RD Programming Series will be a pair of larger screen options, specifically the 28-inch 4K+ RD280U/UA, and 31/5-inch 4K+ RD320U/UA.