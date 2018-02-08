'Sprint Vector' Now Available On Steam, Oculus Stores With 20% Discount

Get ready to break a sweat! Survios’ High-intensity virtual reality foot-race, Sprint Vector, is now available on the Steam and Oculus stores.

It has been almost one year to the day since Survios revealed Sprint Vector, and the action-packed, active VR game is finally available. We had our first experience with the game at GDC last year and then again at E3 2017, and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the game’s release ever since.

Here's how we described Sprint Vector last month, when Survios announced that it was preparing the title for a February release:



Sprint Vector is a fast-paced footrace game that favors athletic ability. Survios created a proprietary movement system called the Fluid Locomotion system, which combines a variety of movement options to create a simple and comfortable movement system for high-speed VR action. The Fluid Locomotion system allows you to run, jump, and fling yourself off walls and railings, and fly like Superman to maximize your speed and reach the finish line first. We haven’t spent much time with Sprint Vector, but we can assure you that athletic ability gives you a leg up in this game. You’re going to need a lot of stamina if you hope to win these races. And if you don’t have the energy to keep up, you can collect power-ups to even the odds.

Survios ran a closed beta of Sprint Vector from January 19 through January 28. Following the closed beta, Survios shut down the game’s servers to prepare for today’s full release.

In addition to its multiplayer modes, Sprint Vector features a single-player story mode that allows you to get used to the controls and hone your skills on 12 courses and nine challenge maps to prepare for the multiplayer races. Online matches support up to eight players. Survios said that it built Sprint Vector to be a competitive esport, and that the game would feature weekly community challenges as well as national and global championships.

Sprint Vector

Survios is asking $30 for Sprint Vector, but the company is offering a limited time 20% introductory discount. You can purchase Sprint Vector on Steam or the Oculus Store today. Sprint Vector will also be available on PlayStation VR on February 13. Survios will also offer the 20% discount on PSVR, and PlayStation Plus subscribers will receive an additional 10% off. Sprint Vector early adopters also recieve a set of Winter Olympic Games skins that represent 16 countries that are competing in this year's games.