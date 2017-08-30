Resistance Update For 'The Division' Includes New Area, Game Modes

More content is coming to The Division this fall. Ubisoft released a new trailer for the upcoming update 1.8, aka “Resistance,” which includes a new area on the map and activities for co-op and competitive multiplayer modes.





The update opens up the West Side Pier. In addition to the usual set of open-world activities in the new section, it also contains a new social space called Camp Clinton. Just like the other social spaces throughout the map, you can enter this zone to meet up with other players and stock up on new gear.



When you visit the West Side Pier, you can also take part in one of two new game modes. If you prefer co-op gameplay, you can try out Resistance. You and up to three other players will need to work together and survive multiple waves of enemies from the game’s different factions. Those who survive the encounter gain rewards. If you prefer fighting other players, there’s Skirmish mode. Two teams of four players duke it out in order to score the most points -- by killing opponents -- before time runs out.

The Division 1.8 Free Update - Resistance Reveal Trailer

Ubisoft also teased additional features such as “improvements to the Underground DLC and rogue mechanics.” The company also mentioned that the update will introduce changes to the gear system that will allow you to improve the existing stats on your favorite items.



The company didn’t provide a specific release date for the update. However, more information is coming on (tomorrow) Aug. 31 at 8 a.m. PDT when the developers will talk about the Resistance update on the game’s Twitch channel.