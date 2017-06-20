Login | Sign Up
Search

Thermaltake Announces Tempered Glass Version Of Its Core G21 Chassis

by
5 Comments

  • tt-core-g21-tge (1)
  • tt-core-g21-tge (2)
  • tt-core-g21-tge (3)
  • tt-core-g21-tge (4)
  • tt-core-g21-tge (5)
  • tt-core-g21-tge (6)

Thermaltake announced thelatest addition to its LCS Certified line of chassis, the Thermaltake Core G21 Tempered Glass Edition. The company is billing this case as an ideal candidate for building the "ultimate dream rig" while remaining budget-friendly.

Originally spotted by our team at Computex, we now have concrete details on the build and design of this chassis. The Thermaltake Core G21 Tempered Glass Edition is a mid-tower case with, as the name implies, two 4mm-thick tempered glass side panels attached to the frame by thumbscrews. This case measures 476 x 208 x 471mm (H x W x D) and weighs in at just under 18lbs.


Although this is a mid-tower chassis, there is plenty of room for a dual loop water cooling system, and the case supports radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 360mm. The Core G21 TG can accommodate up to ATX motherboards and full-length graphics cards up to 410mm, has 7 expansion slots, mounting locations for two 3.5" and 2.5" hard drives (four 2.5" drives if no 3.5" drives are installed), magnetic filters, and support for up to six 120mm or three 140mm fans. Those of you who prefer CPU air cooling will be happy to know that coolers up to 160mm can be installed.

As mentioned, this chassis is Tt LCS Certified. The certification process, developed by Thermaltake, is exclusive to the company's own products. LCS certification is a designation given to cases and water cooling components that pass a strict set of internal standards that guarantee each qualifying component is completely compatible.

We reached out to Thermaltake on pricing and availability and were told that this chassis will be available "around the beginning of July" with a $70 MSRP.

Case TypeMid-Tower
Motherboard TypeATX

Micro-ATX

Mini-ITX
Expansion Slots7
Dimensions
(H x W x D)		476 x 208 x 471mm
Weight17.74lbs
Drive Bays2 x 3.5”

2 x 2.5” or 4 x 2.5"
Front I/O2 x USB 3.0

HD Audio
Fan SupportFront:
3 x 120mm
2 x 140mm

Top:
1 x 120mm
1 x 140mm

Rear:
1 x 120mm

Bottom:
1x 120mm
Radiator SupportFront:
1 x 360mm
1 x 280mm

Rear:
1 x 120mm
CPU Cooler Max Height160mm
GPU Max Length410mm
PSU Max Length220mm
Price$70
About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
5 comments
    Your comment
  • DookieDraws
    The case feet are ugly to me. Makes the case look goofy. :)
    1
  • DerekA_C
    this whole glass thing is just to damn heavy if you ever have to move it around I think glass is a bad idea specially if you are weak or have children.
    -1
  • therealduckofdeath
    If you stop telling your children to move the case around all the time, they'll be fine. ??
    -1
Display All 5 comments
Most Popular
  1. SilverStone Outed An SFF Case For ‘Power Users’ At Computex
  2. Best Cases
  3. Compelling Case Mods and Concepts of Computex 2017
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices