Thermaltake Gives Computex Attendees Four New 'View' Cases

Thermaltake announced four new additions to its View line of cases. While the company offered plenty of information on its View 71 TG Edition full-tower chassis, specs on the remaining chassis are pretty slim. This is what we gathered from the show floor at Computex.

The View 71 TG is a full-tower case with 5mm tempered glass panels on the front, top, and both sides. This chassis supports full-size ATX motherboards and full-length graphics cards up to 410mm, vertical mount included. The modular drive racks are home to seven tool-free drive bays. The View 71 TG comes with two 140mm Riing Blue LED fans pre-installed and magnetic filters over all intake fan locations. This case can accommodate multiple radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 420mm.

The View 91 TG is based on the company's W100 super-tower chassis. Thermaltake has added 5mm-thick hinged "suicide" tempered glass side panels that swing open from the front to back for easy access to your system components. The case has room for dual loop water cooling systems and supports radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 480mm. The View 91 TG can accommodate up to E-ATX motherboards, has 10 expansion slots, magnetic filters, mounting locations for twelve 2.5" and 3.5" hard drives, and support for nineteen 120mm fans, nineteen 140mm fans, or nine 200mm fans. This chassis is also equipped with a slot for vertically mounted GPUs.

The View 21 TG and Core G21 TG make up the budget section of the Tt View TG line. The two cases, with the exception of the front panels, are nearly identical in looks and features. Both have 4mm tempered glass side panels attached to the chassis by thumbscrews.

All the cases unveiled today are Tt LCS Certified. The certification process, developed by Thermaltake, is exclusive to the company's own products. LCS certification is a designation given to cases and water cooling components that pass a strict set of internal standards that guarantee each qualifying component is completely compatible.