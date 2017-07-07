Login | Sign Up
Search

Thermaltake Gives Its Core V71 Chassis The Tempered Glass Treatment

by

  • thermaltake corev71 tempered glass (1)
  • thermaltake corev71 tempered glass (5)
  • thermaltake corev71 tempered glass (3)
  • thermaltake corev71 tempered glass (4)
  • thermaltake corev71 tempered glass (2)

Thermaltake announced the Thermaltake Core V71 Tempered Glass Edition, which  is the latest in the company’s Core series of cases to receive a tempered glass makeover.

The Thermaltake Core V71 Tempered Glass Edition is a rather large full-tower case with a full-cover tempered glass side panel. This case measures 583 x 230 x 560mm (H x W x D) and weighs in at just under 34lbs.

This case supports radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 420mm in the top and front of the chassis. The Core V71 TG can accommodate motherboards up to E-ATX and full-length graphics cards up to 480mm. There is a total of ten expansion slots, eight traditional slots, and two slots for vertically mounting a dual-slot GPU (PCI-e X16 riser cable required). This chassis is equipped with fully modular drive cages with mounting locations for two 5.25 optical drives, eight 3.5" spinning disks and eight 2.5" hard drives.


This full-tower case employs the use of slide out filters over all intake fan mounting locations, and supports up to nine 120mm, five 140mm fans or four 200mm fans. The Core V71 TG comes with three 200mm preinstalled from the factory. Those of you who prefer CPU air cooling will be able to install coolers up to 185mm in height. Power supplies up to 220mm can be installed without losing the 120mm fan mounting location in the base of the case.

Thermaltake Core V71 Tempered Glass Edition also features the company's proprietary LCS certification. Simply put, any product that is LCS (Liquid Cooling Supported) is guaranteed to work with other LCS compatible products. This takes the guess work out of choosing components for your system build.

The Core V71 is available now for $170.

Thermaltake Core V71 Tempered Glass Edition

Case Type
Full-Tower

Motherboard Type

E-ATX

ATX

Micro-ATX

Mini-ITX

Expansion Slots

8

Dimensions
(H x W x D)

583 x 230 x 560mm

Weight

33.5lbs

Drive Bays

5.25” x 2

3.5” x 8

2.5” x 8

Front I/O

USB 3.0 x 2

USB 2.0 x 2

HD Audio

Fan Support

Front:

3 x 120mm

2 x 140mm

2 x 200mm


Top:

3 x 120mm

2 x 140mm

2 x 200mm


Rear:

1 x 120mm

1 x 140mm


Bottom:

2 x 120mm

Radiator Support

Front:

1 x 360mm

1 x 420mm


Top:

1 x 360mm

1 x 420mm


Rear:

1 x 120mm


Bottom:

1 x 240mm

CPU Cooler Max Height

185mm

GPU Max Length

310mm (with HDD rack)

480mm (w/o HDD rack)

PSU Max Length

220mm (with bottom fan)

About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Bitfenix Showed Off Glass-Clad Aurora, Nova TG Cases AT Computex
  2. Cougar Showed Off A New Panzer Evo Chassis At Computex
  3. Aerocool Put Cases Front And Center At Computex
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices