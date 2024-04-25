Grab the Montech Air 903 Max PC case for just $69 — great value for a high airflow case with four PWN fans

Here's a little deal on a nicely priced budget case from Montech, leaving you more money to spend on other parts for your build. But just because I mentioned the word budget, doesn't mean this case is cutting back on any features or add-ons. Available in a clean white color scheme, this PC case would be ideal housing for those looking to show off a range of lighter-colored components or even to give a more reflective surface for your RGB.

White PC components are notoriously more expensive than the standard dark or black-colored PC components, so it's nice to save a little money off the price of these products. Available at Newegg, the Montech Air 903 Max is on sale for $69 when you use code MGTDR2397 at checkout - shaving $10 of its normal $79 price tag.

The Montech Air 903 Max is an E-ATX-sized PC case with plenty of room for building in. Standout features are the high airflow mesh front and top panels; this type of case is ideal for letting cool air flow through your case to keep your precious components cool. To help aid this airflow the Montech Air 903 Max comes with four 140mm PWN fans, of which three are ARGB PWN fans, so you can easily customize the look of your build.

Montech Air 903 Max E-ATX PC Case: now $69 at Newegg (was $79)



It's a great price for a large PC case with superb airflow thanks to multiple mesh panels. It includes four PWN fans, three of which have addressable RGB functionality. That means plenty of room for all your components and a shroud for concealing your PSU and cables.

Thanks to its size, the Montech Air 903 Max can easily host most of the largest graphics cards on the market within 400mm length, and 190mm width parameters, with plenty of room at the top and front of the case for hosting AIO cooling radiators up to 360mm in size.