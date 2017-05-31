Login | Sign Up
All The X399, X370 Motherboards In The World

Ok, it might not be ALL the X399 and X370 motherboards in the world, but it's a good start. We covered AMD's press event earlier today (yeah, it's night time here in Taipei) and couldn't help but notice the constellation of Ryzen and ThreadRipper motherboards adorning the venue, all fresh and awaiting their new Ryzen 7, 5, and 16C/32T ThreadRipper denizens.

The slots, the chokes, the sockets...its all here. Well, except detailed specifications. We're running about for the next few days to track down all the details, so stay tuned. But for now we wanted to share some pictures of AMD's finest in all their glory--some things are just cool. If nothing else, it's a great display of just why the press hates glass cases.

Without further ado, and in no particular order (trust me)...

  • AMDpress0405
  • AMDpress0407
  • AMDpress0402

  • AMDpress0398
  • AMDpress0366
  • AMDpress0375
  • AMDpress0374
  • AMDpress0399
  • AMDpress0400
  • AMDpress0401
  • AMDpress0404
  • AMDpress0406

  • AMDpress0358
  • AMDpress0363
  • AMDpress0361
  • AMDpress0362
  • AMDpress0360
  • AMDpress0359

  • AMDpress0372
  • AMDpress0370
  • AMDpress0364
  • AMDpress0367
  • AMDpress0369
  • AMDpress0373

