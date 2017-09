Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics Card Prices

Nvidia's GTX 1050 Ti is based on the GP107 die, which differs from higher-end Pascal GPUs in that it was built with a 14nm process. It is designed to be highly efficient with a max TDP of 75W, while also providing sufficient performance for low-end gaming. The GTX 1050 Ti has access to all six SMs in the GP107 core, and comes equipped with 4GB of GDDR5 clocked at 7GHz.

Here we've listed all of the GTX 1050 Ti graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:

Asus

EVGA

Gigabyte

MSI

PNY

Zotac