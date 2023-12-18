Save on iBuyPower RDY Prebuilt Desktops with an Exclusive Coupon

Building a PC from scratch can be a rewarding process but sometimes you need to cut to the chase and that’s where iBuyPower’s RDY prebuilt gaming desktops come into play.

Today there's an exclusive coupon to share with Tom's Hardware readers that can save you money on your next purchase with iBuyPower. Use coupon code TOMHOLIDAY before checking out and you'll get $50 off if you spend $999 or more and $100 off if you spend $1,999 or more on RDY desktops.

iBuyPower: Save Up to $100 on RDY Gaming Desktops

Use the coupon code TOMDEALS at checkout to get $50 off RDY systems that are $999 or more and $100 off systems that are $1999 or more.



iBuyPower RDY gaming desktops currently start at around $1299. They offer GeForce 40 series graphics, both Intel and AMD processor options, plenty of storage and more.

With this coupon, the RDY Trace 7MP 001 is a particularly good deal. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 77700X CPU, RTX 4070 graphics, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. There's also a 240mm RGB AIO cooler that insures great performance and vibrant lighting.

RDY Trace 7MP 001 Desktop: now $1349 at iBuyPower (was $1899)

This gaming desktop features an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. It comes with 32GB of DDR5 and has a 1TB SSD for storage. Using coupon code TOMHOLIDAY will take the price down to $1349.

Want top of the line gaming performance? The Creator RDY Y40GB201 features an RTX 4090 GPU, Core i9-13900KF CPU and a 2TB SSD. Using coupon code TOMHOLIDAY will get it for $3,249.

iBuyPower Creator RDY Y40BG201: now $3249 at iBuyPower (was $3799)

This fully-loaded, RTX 4090-powered gaming desktop has a Core i9-13900KF CPU, 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, a 2TB SSD and a 360mm AIO cooler. Use coupon code TOMHOLIDAY to get it at this price.

The complete suite of prebuilt RDY PCs starts at $1,299 with an RTX 4060 Ti-powered system (some cheaper configs were available but are sold out now) and goes up to $3,349. If you order now, you should be able to get your new system delivered in time for Christmas.