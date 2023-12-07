ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards are on sale on Newegg

The holidays are a great opportunity to buy a lot of big ticket items, and for PC gamers, there are few items bigger than a new graphics card. The extra performance a new graphics card can bring to a system can turn games that were previously unplayable into the visual masterpieces they were meant to be. And as luck would have it, Black Friday deals are hardly relegated to a single day anymore. Newegg has a handful of deals on graphics cards from ZOTAC GAMING, giving you a chance to grab one of the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs at a discount.

(Image credit: ZOTAC GAMING)

These deals include discounts on a range from the GeForce RTX 4060 up to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Regardless of model, all of these GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards from ZOTAC GAMING will support cutting-edge tech for gaming and content creation.

With the GeForce RTX 40 Series, NVIDIA enhanced its GPU architecture. Its new streaming multiprocessors are faster and more power efficient. Third-gen RT Cores also boost performance for ray-traced graphics, giving more lifelike reflections, shadows, and lighting. The Fourth-gen Tensor cores also boost AI capabilities for creative workflows, and for gamers they combine with Optical Flow Accelerators to provide DLSS 3 — a speedy-boosting technology that can dramatically improve frame rates of games by generating extra frames to go between traditionally rendered frames.

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC is a showcase for all of the tech. This is a powerful graphics card built for demanding games and high resolutions, especially with its 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM. It uses ZOTAC’s IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling, combining six heatpipes, three 90mm fans, and a pass-through design for exceptional air flow to keep the GPU running cool, so it can maintain optimal performance. Vibration dampers help reduce fan noise, and ZOTAC’s FREEZE Fan Stop will stop the fans when GPU temperatures are low enough for silent operation. The card also includes SPECTRA ARGB Lighting for a splash of style and a metal backplate that further improves cooling and durability. With this discount, you can snag the card from Newegg for $779.

(Image credit: ZOTAC GAMING)

For a more compact and slightly lower-power option, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge is also on sale. This card also features the IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling tech, using four heat pipes and two 90mm fans and the FREEZE Fan Stop feature. It also includes the SPECTRA ARGB Lighting that you can customize to your liking. This is currently $549 at Newegg.

(Image credit: ZOTAC GAMING)

ZOTAC GAMING also has a pair of GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards on sale. These include IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling with two heat pipes and dual 90mm fans alongside the FREEZE Fan Stop capability. They get the SPECTRA ARGB Lighting as well. They also have optional aesthetic elements tied to Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse. The key differences are that one model includes 16GB of VRAM , which can be beneficial if you’re playing on a 4K monitor. That card is currently $449 at Newegg. The other model comes with a factory overclock for enhanced speeds but has 8GB of VRAM , making it better suited to use with a 1080p or 1440p monitor. It’s $379 at Newegg.

(Image credit: ZOTAC GAMING)

The last card getting a discount is ZOTAC GAMING’s most affordable and compact of the bunch. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Twin Edge White Edition is ideal for those looking for a clean, compact gaming PC setup. With a short design and only 2-Slot thickness, it can fit into smaller PCs, and the lower-power nature of the GeForce RTX 4060 means it doesn’t rely on as big a power supply. But it still features a metal backplate and even comes with a factory overclock. You can get it for $339 at Newegg