GPD Duo 13.3-inch dual-OLED screen laptop detailed in crowdfunder preview - top spec will cost you $1,860
Indiegogo page confirms pricing and top-spec AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.
Hong Kong-based pocket PC specialist GPD has announced the pricing, and a myriad of new details, for the GPD Duo 13.3-inch dual-OLED screen laptop. The firm today added pricing to its Indiegogo preview page, for a crowdfunding campaign in the not-too-distant future. A top configuration with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, plus 64GB of RAM and 2TB SSD is outlined by GPD, costing $1,860, with an estimated shipping date of November 2024.
We first reported on this laptop with dual-OLED panels back in May, and now we have a host of tech specs and promotional pricing to ponder over. Probably the most important news is that the top-end devices are going to be built around AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processors. We also learned that this mobile APU will be configured at a 60W TDP – an important factor influencing performance.
|Feature
|Specification
|Displays
|13.3-inch dual-OLED screens, with a total dual-screen area of 18 inches, and 360 degree hinge. Touch/stylus input. Both screens run at 60 Hz, with 133% sRGB, 1 ms GtG, 500nits peak brightness, and have 2560 x 1600 pixels.
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with 12C/24T CPU boosting up to 5.1 GHz, and Radeon 890M graphics with 16CUs boosting up to 2.9 GHz, plus XDNA2 NPU with 50 TOPS.
|RAM
|Configurations with 16, 32, or 64GB of LPDDR5x-7500 memory. Up to 16GB can be allocated to the GPU
|Storage
|2x M.2 NVMe 2280 (single sided) slots supporting PCIe Gen4 x4 devices. GPD says slots can support 8TB each. Configurations with 512GB to 2TB are being offered.
|Ports
|2.5G Ethernet, USB4 40 Gbps, USB-C 10 Gbps, USB-C with DP-Alt, 2x USB-A 5 Gbps, OCuLink 63 Gbps, HDMI 2.1, SD 4.0 slot, 3.5m headphones port
|Dimensions
|297 x 209.65 x 23.8mm
|Weight
|2,200g
|Construction
|Aluminium alloy build
|Other
|Backlit keyboard Precision touchpad, 3-axis accelerometer, DTS: X Audio with stereo speakers, 80Wh battery, power button with fingerprint reader,100W PD type-C charger
The upcoming GPD Duo 13.3-inch dual-OLED screen is a larger laptop than what we are typically accustomed to seeing from GPD. But at the same time the dimensions (297 x 209.65 x 23.8mm) are not grotesque and could be easily packed for a commute or traveling.
Thermals will obviously remain incredibly important to the device’s smooth operation. A single SoC with 60W isn’t gaming laptop level power-thirst, but GPD seems to have an extensive cooling apparatus. The firm boasts of its dual-fans and dual-heatpipe system covering the processor and motherboard chipset.
Cheaper model with AMD Ryzen 7 8840U
As mentioned in the intro, we see that GPD will offer a top configuration with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage for $1,860. A model with the same processor, but 32GB of RAM and 1TB storage is listed at $1,650. Lastly, there’s a significantly cheaper model with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage listed at $1,270.
GPD is also offering discounts on its GPD G1 eGPU for backers. This eGPU would give these laptops a significant GPU performance boost via an AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT Graphics that connects via OCuLink.
Please remember that crowdfunding a project is not a guarantee of receiving a finished product. Backing a crowdfunded project is akin to an investment; you believe in the project and want it to succeed. You are not purchasing a retail product.
