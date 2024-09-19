GPD Duo 13.3-inch dual-OLED screen laptop detailed in crowdfunder preview - top spec will cost you $1,860

Hong Kong-based pocket PC specialist GPD has announced the pricing, and a myriad of new details, for the GPD Duo 13.3-inch dual-OLED screen laptop. The firm today added pricing to its Indiegogo preview page, for a crowdfunding campaign in the not-too-distant future. A top configuration with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, plus 64GB of RAM and 2TB SSD is outlined by GPD, costing $1,860, with an estimated shipping date of November 2024.

The dual screen is coming!--GPD DUO - YouTube Watch On

We first reported on this laptop with dual-OLED panels back in May, and now we have a host of tech specs and promotional pricing to ponder over. Probably the most important news is that the top-end devices are going to be built around AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processors. We also learned that this mobile APU will be configured at a 60W TDP – an important factor influencing performance.

(Image credit: GPD)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Feature Specification Displays 13.3-inch dual-OLED screens, with a total dual-screen area of 18 inches, and 360 degree hinge. Touch/stylus input. Both screens run at 60 Hz, with 133% sRGB, 1 ms GtG, 500nits peak brightness, and have 2560 x 1600 pixels. Processor AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with 12C/24T CPU boosting up to 5.1 GHz, and Radeon 890M graphics with 16CUs boosting up to 2.9 GHz, plus XDNA2 NPU with 50 TOPS. RAM Configurations with 16, 32, or 64GB of LPDDR5x-7500 memory. Up to 16GB can be allocated to the GPU Storage 2x M.2 NVMe 2280 (single sided) slots supporting PCIe Gen4 x4 devices. GPD says slots can support 8TB each. Configurations with 512GB to 2TB are being offered. Ports 2.5G Ethernet, USB4 40 Gbps, USB-C 10 Gbps, USB-C with DP-Alt, 2x USB-A 5 Gbps, OCuLink 63 Gbps, HDMI 2.1, SD 4.0 slot, 3.5m headphones port Dimensions 297 x 209.65 x 23.8mm Weight 2,200g Construction Aluminium alloy build Other Backlit keyboard Precision touchpad, 3-axis accelerometer, DTS: X Audio with stereo speakers, 80Wh battery, power button with fingerprint reader,100W PD type-C charger

The upcoming GPD Duo 13.3-inch dual-OLED screen is a larger laptop than what we are typically accustomed to seeing from GPD. But at the same time the dimensions (297 x 209.65 x 23.8mm) are not grotesque and could be easily packed for a commute or traveling.

Thermals will obviously remain incredibly important to the device’s smooth operation. A single SoC with 60W isn’t gaming laptop level power-thirst, but GPD seems to have an extensive cooling apparatus. The firm boasts of its dual-fans and dual-heatpipe system covering the processor and motherboard chipset.

Cheaper model with AMD Ryzen 7 8840U

As mentioned in the intro, we see that GPD will offer a top configuration with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage for $1,860. A model with the same processor, but 32GB of RAM and 1TB storage is listed at $1,650. Lastly, there’s a significantly cheaper model with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage listed at $1,270.

(Image credit: GPD)

GPD is also offering discounts on its GPD G1 eGPU for backers. This eGPU would give these laptops a significant GPU performance boost via an AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT Graphics that connects via OCuLink.

Please remember that crowdfunding a project is not a guarantee of receiving a finished product. Backing a crowdfunded project is akin to an investment; you believe in the project and want it to succeed. You are not purchasing a retail product.