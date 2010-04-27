Eken's 7'' Android Tablet Starts @ $100

Shanzai.com has managed to get its hands on a Eken M001 tablet, the iPad rival that will supposedly have a starting pricepoint of a meager $100 USD. According to the site, the device sports a WonderMedia PRIZM MW8505 processor clocked at 600 MHz, 2 GB of internal NAND flash storage, 128 MB of DDR2 RAM, an audio port, an SD card reader (of up to 32 GB), and a 7-inch, 800 x 380 TFT screen. The device also operated by Android v1.6.

However the product page reports a little differently, saying that--in addition to the Android OS--users will have the option of choosing basic Win CE 6.0 (for an extra $2.20 USD) or Win CE 6.0 with a browser ($11 USD). Internet and network connectivity is achieved through the device's docking station (Ethernet 10/100 and 802.11b/g). The device also features a built-in 1.3MP camera, and will also support an external hard drive of up to 16 GB in capacity.

Unfortunately, Shanzai wasn't thrilled about the battery. "If they can improve the battery life on the next revision of this, the M001 is going to be a very attractive device at this price point," the site said. There seems to be some hope that Android-based tablets will give the iPad "a real run for its money" in the performance arena by the end of the year.

To see a video demonstration, check out Shanzai's video below.