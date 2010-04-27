Trending

Eken's 7'' Android Tablet Starts @ $100

By Computers 

This 7-inch tablet looks like an oversized Android smartphone.

Shanzai.com has managed to get its hands on a Eken M001 tablet, the iPad rival that will supposedly have a starting pricepoint of a meager $100 USD. According to the site, the device sports a WonderMedia PRIZM MW8505 processor clocked at 600 MHz, 2 GB of internal NAND flash storage, 128 MB of DDR2 RAM, an audio port, an SD card reader (of up to 32 GB), and a 7-inch, 800 x 380 TFT screen. The device also operated by Android v1.6.

However the product page reports a little differently, saying that--in addition to the Android OS--users will have the option of choosing basic Win CE 6.0 (for an extra $2.20 USD) or Win CE 6.0 with a browser ($11 USD). Internet and network connectivity is achieved through the device's docking station (Ethernet 10/100 and 802.11b/g). The device also features a built-in 1.3MP camera, and will also support an external hard drive of up to 16 GB in capacity.

Unfortunately, Shanzai wasn't thrilled about the battery. "If they can improve the battery life on the next revision of this, the M001 is going to be a very attractive device at this price point," the site said. There seems to be some hope that Android-based tablets will give the iPad "a real run for its money" in the performance arena by the end of the year.

To see a video demonstration, check out Shanzai's video below.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mavanhel 27 April 2010 06:16
    7 inches is an awkward size. It's too big to be a phone, but it's to small to be a valuable tablet...
    Reply
  • house70 27 April 2010 06:20
    NO, no, no. Give us android 2.1 or even 2.2 Froyo, then will consider.
    Reply
  • simple_inhibition 27 April 2010 06:22
    if they can get a community based app store behind this device, this could definitely give apple something to worry about. i mean you could buy 4 or 5 of these for the price of 1 ipad. i hope that this device works out with a good support infrastructure. competition is always good for the consumer!
    Reply
  • qwoz 27 April 2010 06:38
    What is the point of these stupid new android devices? They're like Mp3 players that want to be PCs. They don't do anything new, and everything they do, they do poorly compared to net-books and phones/ music players. I'll stick to my Ipod touch and laptop, thanks.
    Reply
  • industrial_zman 27 April 2010 06:54
    Finally a device that blurs the line between PDA and Tablet... back in 2000 that concept was called "Jupiter Class PDA". I have no real gripes with this machine since it is a first generation. HOWEVER, I did notice that the WiFi is not onboard but on a dock? That's useless. For $100, I may pick one up for fun and play with it for a bit.
    Reply
  • Kelavarus 27 April 2010 07:28
    mavanhel7 inches is an awkward size. It's too big to be a phone, but it's to small to be a valuable tablet...
    This. Also, it doesn't go online without its dock? That's very weird. I imagine people would pay ~20 to 50 USD more to have an onboard wireless solution, though, that would take a hit to the apparently already meager battery life.
    Reply
  • spoofedpacket 27 April 2010 07:31
    qwozI'll stick to my Ipod touch and laptop, thanks.
    You are welcome?
    Reply
  • nforce4max 27 April 2010 07:32
    o.O

    Small screen -
    Short battery life -
    Doesn't cost a weeks to two weeks pay ++
    Slow -

    Looks interesting so please make a bigger ons with better specks like 512mb ram, larger screen, and better cpu then the iPad will have a hard time competing.
    Reply
  • proxy711 27 April 2010 07:35
    IDK where this no internet without a dock keeps coming from. in the video he says he doesn't have a docking unit yet he is browsing the net and says "...mixture of the unit and slow wireless in the room". Sounds like he has wifi without a dock to me.
    Reply
  • nukemaster 27 April 2010 07:41
    It looks kind of cool.
    Reply