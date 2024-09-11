Intel Alder Lake-N CPU powers news Linux tablet PC — Juno Tab 3 features N100 CPU, 12GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for $699
The tablet starts at $699 in its 512 GB SSD + 12GB RAM configuration and comes pre-installed with Mobian Phosh, Ubuntu, or Kubuntu
Yesterday, Juno Computers launched its Juno Tab 3, a 12.1-inch, 3:2 PC tablet based on an Intel N100 CPU and one of three pre-installed Linux flavors, starting at $699 for the 512 GB model and quadrupling storage to 2 TB for $799. All models of this new tablet also have 12 GB of soldered LPDDR5 RAM, which is an excellent baseline, though soldered RAM handily removes your usual memory upgrade options. The most exciting aspect of this tablet for most should be the operating system options— proper Linux tablets are incredibly uncommon, after all.
The Intel N100 is an Alder Lake-N chip with a quad-core design without Hyper-Threading. Clocked at 3.4 GHz, it isn't as fast as the N200 or Core i3-N300, but the chip should be more than adequate to power the Juno Tab 3. The fact that the table utilizes the Linux operating system means that the N100 doesn't have to do a lot of heavy lifting.
The three flavors of Linux that can be pre-installed on the Juno Tab 3 are Mobian Phosh, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, or Kubuntu 24.04 LTS. Ubuntu and Kubuntu are pretty standard desktop Linux flavors, but Mobian Phosh is a derivative of the also-standard Debian distribution that provides a more touch-friendly interface.
Juno Tab 3 Core Specifications
|Specifications
|Juno Tab 3
|Screen Size
|12.1 inches
|Screen Resolution and Refresh Rate
|2160 x 1440 pixels at 60 Hz
|Panel Type
|In-Panel Switching (IPS) Panel
|CPU
|Intel N100, a 4 core, 4 thread Intel Alder Lake-N CPU
|Onboard Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Alder Lake-N 24 EU)
|RAM
|12GB of LPDDR5 RAM @ 4800 MT/s soldered to the board
|Storage
|512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB SSD models available
All that being said, it's difficult not to address the elephant in the room here: the pricing of this tablet for its specifications isn't excellent. While a small US-based hardware vendor like Juno Computers probably shouldn't be expected to be price-competitive with the biggest PC manufacturers, $700 is still a lot of money to ask for any single piece of hardware— particularly when much cheaper tablets of the same spec for close to half the price.
Overall, more robust Windows machines will be available if you're willing to spend $700. But if your desire to use (and support) Linux is strong enough and you don't want to bother with the risks and tedium of installing Linux yourself, Juno Tab 3 could be a nice companion. Your mileage may vary, though.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Christopher Harper has been a successful freelance tech writer specializing in PC hardware and gaming since 2015, and ghostwrote for various B2B clients in High School before that. Outside of work, Christopher is best known to friends and rivals as an active competitive player in various eSports (particularly fighting games and arena shooters) and a purveyor of music ranging from Jimi Hendrix to Killer Mike to the Sonic Adventure 2 soundtrack.