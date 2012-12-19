Trending

Tom's Guide: 12 Free and Useful Data Recovery Utilities

Check out Tom's Guide's latest story on data recovery utilities.

Backing up your data is extremely important, but that's the last thing you need to be told when you've lost critical information due to negligence. Luckily, your carelessness doesn't have to mean your data is gone forever, as there is a wealth of tools out there for recovering or retrieving lost data. Check out Tom's Guide's latest roundup of data recovery utilities for some of the best ones available.

As the need for computers at work, home, and school has grown, so too has the amount of data we produce. Many times we consider the information we store on our PCs more important than actual physical objects. And why not, when the files we work with on the computer represent many long hours of hard work?Still, it's amazing how many users take a flippant approach towards backing up important data—if they bother maintaining any backups at all. The following software won't replace any good backup regime, but they do offer a chance to successfully retrieve information lost through human or computer error. 12 Free and Useful Data Recovery Utilities

