We need your help to shape the future of Tom’s Hardware

Tom’s Hardware has been a bona-fide institution when it comes to giving you the latest news, reviews and guides on cutting-edge technology. For almost 30 years, our website has offered best-in-class coverage. Over the years, Tom’s Hardware has had a heap of talented authors writing for us. But, throughout our storied history, our one goal has always been to make sure that you’re getting the best possible coverage from our team of experts.

So, we want you to help shape what the future of Tom’s Hardware looks like, so we can keep doing what we do best; offering the best coverage possible. So, we’ve assembled a survey to get to know our readers and forum users.

None of the data we collect will go towards anything but helping us understand what you like to read, and some information on who you are. It’s anonymous, and you’ll be able to give us strong feedback around the topics we cover.

So, whether you are new to Tom’s Hardware, or have been an avid reader for years, we’d like to hear from you, so we can keep doing what we do best: Offering detailed coverage about hardware, and the industry around it.

To thank you for your time, you can opt-in to a sweepstakes to win a $300 Amazon gift card at the end of the survey. Our full terms and conditions and privacy policy apply. The survey closes on April 14, 2025, so be sure to complete it and share your feedback with us.

The Staff of Tom's Hardware
