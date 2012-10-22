Google Offers Most Lucrative Salary to Software Engineers

With the myriad of competition in Silicon Valley attracting quality talent, Google has ensured it recruits the brightest software engineers by offering an above-average salary.
According to a new study conducted by job listings and information site Glassdoor, Google software engineers earn an average base salary of $128,336.
In comparison, Facebook offered $123,626, while Apple mustered up $114,413 this year. eBay, meanwhile, pays $108,809 and Zynga forks out a total of $105,568.
Last year, Google issued a 10 percent raise to every single employee working for the search engine giant. Facebook, however, is seemingly edging closer to reaching Google's above-average salary for engineers. Glassdoor says that the average salary difference between the two companies decreased this year to $4,710. Comparatively, it was $6,852 during 2011.
The majority of the major Silicon Valley firms listed in the Glassdoor report are well ahead of the national average for a software engineer’s base salary -- $92,648, which represents a 2.5 percent increase from last year's figure.
You are a poor software engineer. Top companies (b**** please), if you really have worked for top companies then you are very poor. I have 3 years of work experience and in one more year I will be drawing close to 75% of what is advertised here
It always includes benefits. I'm betting true base salary is in the 50-70k range, depending on experience.
Really doubt it. 50-70k would be pathetically low for a software engineer at one of these companies. 125k sounds a lot more reasonable.
Not sure where you have been working but I have.
I live in Texas and am a .Net software engineer for a company that is nowhere near a "top" company and I make over $105,000 base salary per year. That does not include cost of benefits, company phone, bonuses (which I do get), laptop, etc.......
I have been in the field since 2005 and here in my region I dont know anyone that would go work somewhere for less than 90k and even that is cutting it pretty close. Only exception to this would be the really sh!tty developers that are not work their salt.
Because compensation and ability are always well aligned. Also keep in mind that your first few years are often the largest growth, as you prove you are actually capable of contributing.
As others have pointed out, cost of living is a big deal. You may make that much because you are in an expensive area, not because you are any better than anyone else.
Job mobility is another big factor, Google pays more because it's engineers could jump to Facebook at the drop of a hat; the same can be true anywhere, if there is a lot of demand in a region, salaries are going to be higher, regardless of individual ability.
Lastly, you probably couldn't be more of an _ _ _ if you tried. Way to jump to conclusions about someone you don't know anything about other than salary.