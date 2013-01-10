Trending

HiSense Announces Quad-Core Android Smartphone: U958

Powered by 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon S4 Play processor.

Chinese tablet and smartphone manufacturer HiSense has announced a quad-core Android-powered smartphone, the U958.

Running on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, it's powered by a 1.2 GHz quad-core Snapdragon S4 Play processor, otherwise known as the MSM85550. It also sports a 4.5-inch FWVGA display with a 854 x 480 resolution.

As well as 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage, it features a 5-megapixel camera and a 1700 mAh battery. The U958, which is 9.5mm thick, supports dual-SIM compatibility.

The phone itself is a budget smartphone targeted at emerging markets. Elsewhere, HiSense, which has predominately been showcasing new televisions at CES 2013, has the U1 smartphone in its lineup, a WCDMA device that runs on Android 2.3.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • xpeh 10 January 2013 10:11
    My 2 year old Droid X has just as much RAM.
  • jazz84 10 January 2013 10:51
    Oh no, curved edges! The Apple lawyers must be foaming at the mouth!
  • uvirra 10 January 2013 11:30
    Tom's hardware will soon become the central source of information for all new and upcoming android phones.
    I'm just tired of reading so and so is releasing new Android this and that.
  • silverblue 10 January 2013 13:21
    U958? Sounds like a sub.
  • soundping 10 January 2013 15:26
    The U958 sounds like an old German U-Boat.

    The new Sony Xperia Z looks totally sexy.
