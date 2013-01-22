Huawei Announces Quad-Core Ascend G615 Smartphone

Huawei has announced another smartphone in the form of the quad-core Ascend G615 handset.

The Ascend G615 houses a 4.5-inch IPS display with a 720p resolution and is powered by a quad-core 1.4GHz Hisilicon K3V2 processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, which is expandable through a microSD slot.

As well as running on Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich (it'll be upgraded to 4.1 Jelly Bean soon after launch), the device also sports an 8-megapixel camera, accompanied by a 1.3-megapixel front-facing snapper. Huawei promised 11 hours of talk time with a 2,150mAh battery.

The smartphone, which will retail for €299 ($397), will initially launch in Germany next month, followed by a global release soon after.

During CES, meanwhile, Huawei announced the world's most powerful smartphone, the Ascend D2 (read our hands-on impressions here), and a device with the world's largest screen found on a phone in the form of the 6.1-inch Ascend Mate -- head on over to our CES 2013 preview of the device. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also said to be working on the quad-core Ascend P2.

The company itself has been considerably vocal about its investment in the U.S. market. As well as blaming the death of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on the supposed lack of innovation in the technology industry, the firm claims that it offers the best products rather than Samsung or Apple.