A12X Bionic Processor Debuts in Apple's New iPad Pros

At an event today in Brooklyn, Apple took the wraps after its A12X Bionic processor, which will be in its new iPad Pro. It’s a more powerful version of the existing A12.

Like the A12 in the iPhone, it's built on 7nm technology. It has more than 10 billion transistors. The SoC has an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Single core performance is up 35 percent from past iPad Pros, and multi-core performance is up 90 percent. The graphics, the company said, are 1,000 times faster. It compared the graphics performance to that of the Xbox One S.

Apple went bold and said the iPad Pro is faster than 92 percent of mobile computers, including any Intel Core i7 processors.



The A12X puts the first neural engine ever in an iPad, so it's ready for Core ML tasks. A new storage controller enables up to 1TB of storage capacity. The A12X also allows for a USB Type-C, so the iPad Pro won't use a Lightning connector. Additionally, it enables the reflections and tracking necessary for augmented reality apps.



The new iPad Pros come in 11- and 12.9-inch sizes with minimal bezels, FaceID and no home button. It will launch on November 7, starting at $799 for the 11-inch and $999 for the 12.9-inch model.

