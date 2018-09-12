Apple Introduces 7nm A12 Bionic CPU for iPhone XS

At its press event in the Steve Jobs theater today, Apple introduced its first 7nm CPU, the A12 Bionic, for the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.



The 7nm chip has 6.9 billion transistors. It features a 6-core CPU using Apple's Fusion architecture combining two performance cores and four efficiency cores. The Bionic also features a quad-core GPU that's promises to be up to 50 percent faster than the previous GPU. It allows for tessellation and multilayer rendering and lossless memory compression. The system on a chip also features a new image processor, video processor, a faster secure enclave and more.



It also runs Apple's neural engine, with an 8-core design. The company claims that it can run 5 trillion operations for second, up from 600 billion operations per second on the A11 Bionic, Apple's last CPU. The company claims that the processor will make CoreML runs nine times faster with just ten percent of the energy of older chips.



The A12 also allows for 512GB of addressable storage in the iPhone.

The company also claims that apps will launch 30 percent faster on the XS and XS Max than previous phones.

Apple brought developers, including Bethesda's Todd Howard to demo Elder Scrolls: Blades, and showed off new ARKit developments that the new chip allows like Directive Games' AR Arcade Series.