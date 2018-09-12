Apple Introduces 7nm A12 Bionic CPU for iPhone XS

by
6 Comments

At its press event in the Steve Jobs theater today, Apple introduced its first 7nm CPU, the A12 Bionic, for the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

The 7nm chip has 6.9 billion transistors. It features a 6-core CPU using Apple's Fusion architecture combining two performance cores and four efficiency cores. The Bionic also features a quad-core GPU that's promises to be up to 50 percent faster than the previous GPU. It allows for tessellation and multilayer rendering and lossless memory compression. The system on a chip also features a new image processor, video processor, a faster secure enclave and more.

It also runs Apple's neural engine, with an 8-core design. The company claims that it can run 5 trillion operations for second, up from 600 billion operations per second on the A11 Bionic, Apple's last CPU. The company claims that the processor will make CoreML runs nine times faster with just ten percent of the energy of older chips.

The A12 also allows for 512GB of addressable storage in the iPhone.

The company also claims that apps will launch 30 percent faster on the XS and XS Max than previous phones.

Apple brought developers, including Bethesda's Todd Howard to demo Elder Scrolls: Blades, and showed off new ARKit developments that the new chip allows like Directive Games' AR Arcade Series.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
6 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • gggplaya
    "The Bionic also features a quad-core GPU that's promises to be up to 50 percent faster than the previous CPU"

    I think you meant GPU again, or SOC would work.
  • eza
    How many cores does this thing have?! Six CPU, four GPU, and eight core "neural engine" (whatever that even means... it's probably just a fancy name for FPU) which comes to 18 ...
  • redgarl
    At a wonderful price tag of 1449$ for 512GB of storage...
Display All 6 comments
Most Popular
  1. Bad Apple: More Mac Apps Have Been Stealing User Data
  2. Apple's Making It Easier for Police to Request Data
  3. Popular Mac Ad-Blocker Has Been Sending Data to China (Updated)
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.