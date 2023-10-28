Apple’s About to Announce M3 Pro, M3 Max, M3 Ultra Systems: Report

Apple is poised to refresh its Mac lineup in an upcoming online-only event called 'Scary Fast,' with a focus on introducing new MacBook Pros and iMacs equipped with the latest M3-series processors, reports Bloomberg. The 'Scary Fast' description of the event might indicate that we will be dealing with high-performance M3 Pro and M3 Max processors produced on one of TSMC's N3 process technologies.

In the spotlight are the anticipated MacBook Pros, which are set to undergo significant internal enhancements. These new models are projected to house the advanced M3 Pro and M3 Max processors, marking a rather substantial leap from the previous M2-series. The processors have undergone a rigorous upgrade and gained both general-purpose cores and graphics clusters, as shown in the table.

Swipe to scroll horizontally null M3 Ultra M2 Ultra M3 Max M2 Max M3 Pro M2 Pro M3 M2 CPU Top 24P + 8E | 32C 16P + 8E | 24C 12P + 4E | 16C 8P + 4E | 12C 8P + 6E | 14C 8P + 4E | 12C 4P + 4E | 8C 4P + 4E | 8C CPU Base - - - - 6P + 6E | 12C 6P + 4E | 10C - GPU Top 80 clusters 76 clusters 40 clusters 38 clusters 20 clusters 16 clusters 10 clusters 10 clusters GPU Base 64 clusters 60 clusters 32 clusters 30 clusters 18 clusters 19 clusters - 8 clusters

The iMac is also reportedly slated for an update, marking its first in over 900 days. While the external design is expected to retain its current aesthetics, the internals will see a revamp. The new models are predicted to feature Apple's M3 chip, coupled with improved GPU configurations and a transition to USB-C connectors, signifying a modernization of the iMac’s architecture.

Notably, according to the Bloomberg report, the event holds additional significance as it aligns with the recovery of the personal computing market from the post-pandemic-induced slump.

Apple's unveiling is also timed to capitalize on the holiday season, a critical period for boosting sales. The company aims to leverage its new offerings to boost sales after declining sales in previous quarters. The refreshed Mac lineup could play a crucial role in driving a resurgence in Apple's Mac revenue streams, supporting its generally high financial performance driven by iPhones.

In addition to the seemingly imminent unveilings, Apple is reported to have a pipeline of future releases, including new MacBook Airs and updated iPads. However, these products are earmarked for launch in subsequent events, extending into 2024 and beyond, indicating a sustained strategy of innovation and product enhancement in Apple's roadmap, according to Bloomberg.