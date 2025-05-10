Save close to $250 on this 2024 Apple iMac with an M4 CPU

The 2024 Apple iMac debuted last year, featuring the M4 chip as its main processor. It typically costs $1,299, but you can find the blue edition for $1,058—one of its lowest prices to date. Other colors are available, but at a higher rate of around $1,190. The hardware inside is the same, so if color isn't an issue, you can pick up the 2024 Apple iMac for a significant discount.

We haven't had the opportunity to review the 2024 edition with an M4 chip, but we got our hands on an M3 in 2023. We noticed a significant improvement over the M1 chip and rated our overall experience with the 2023 iMac at 4 out of 5 stars. The M4 is even more powerful and capable of speeds as high as 4.4 GHz.

Apple 2024 iMac with M4 Chip: now $1,058 at Amazon (was $1,299) This all-in-one unit has everything you need to start computing out of the box, albeit with a few accessories for input. The Apple 2024 iMac is built around Apple's latest M4 chip and has a built-in 24-inch display for video output. This offer is for the blue edition and comes with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB internal SSD for storage.

Apple's M4 chip is packed with processing needs and graphics support, eliminating needing a separate GPU. The M4 has an 8-core CPU alongside an 8-core GPU, which outputs to a 24-inch Retina display. This screen supports up to 1 billion colors and is illuminated by a maximum possible brightness of 500 Nits.

Regarding memory, you get 16GB of RAM and a 256GB Internal SSD for storage. It has four Thunderbolt 4 ports and can support two external 6K monitors. It also supports wireless peripherals using Bluetooth 5.3 and features WiFi 6E.

So far, the discount has not been specified as expiring, so we're not sure how long it will be listed at this price. Visit Amazon's Apple 2024 iMac product listing for more information and purchase options.

