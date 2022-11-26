Best Black Friday Keyboard Deals

It’s always a great time to buy a keyboard — but it’s an especially good time to buy one right now. During the Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals season. Your keyboard is the primary way you interact with your PC, so upgrading is one of the most dramatic improvements you can make to your computer for (relatively) cheap.

Of course, there are tons of keyboards to choose from, and the right keyboard for you will depend on what you’re using it for. If you’re a gamer, you’re probably looking for a low-latency connection (wired or 2.4GHz wireless), smooth, speedy switches, and something small enough to give you room to move your mouse. Recently, we’ve seen some of the of best gaming keyboards employ optical switches, which are not quite as satisfying to type on as mechanical switches, but are extremely fast and can be highly customizable. Oh, and per-key RGB usually doesn’t hurt.

If you’re an avid typist, you’re probably looking for a solidly-built mechanical keyboard with tactile or clicky switches — something you’ll enjoy typing on. Unfortunately, mechanical keyboards can be pretty pricey (though they can also be bought on a budget ). But if your keyboard has hot-swappable switches, you can drop in new switches to change the feel. And, of course, you can usually swap your keycaps as well for a different look and feel.

Amazon: Save on HyperX, Corsair, and SteelSeries keyboards and peripherals (opens in new tab)

Amazon: Save up to 40% off Logitech keyboards and more (opens in new tab)

Drop: Save up to 70% off keyboards, keycaps, and switches (opens in new tab)

Mountain: Save up to 60% off keyboards and keycaps

We’ve rounded up the best keyboard deals below for you to peruse whether you’re looking for a gaming keyboard, a typing keyboard, a wireless productivity keyboard, or even keycaps and switches.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL: now $46 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $89)

When we reviewed the larger non-TKL version of this keyboard, we liked its light weight and its removable cable. You'll have to live with plain white backlighting at this price, but the orange switches will give you nice tackle feedback without the audible click.

(opens in new tab) Cooler Master CK552: was $79, now $$58 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This full-sized mechanical brings linear Gateron Red switches, per-key RGB backlighting and a brushed aluminum top plate. What more could you ask for when the price is this low?

(opens in new tab) Logitech G413 TKL SE: was $69, now $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This compact Logitech clacker packs tactile mechanical switches and white backlighting below an aluminum top plate and PBT keycaps.

(opens in new tab) Corsair K65 RGB Mini: now $69 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $109)

Corsair's compact 60% mechanical features gaming-friendly linear switches, PBT keycaps, a detachable braided cable and loads of customization options via the company's iCue software.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Alloy Origins (Full Size): now $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $109)

If you're after an affordable full-sized gaming keyboard, HyperX's Alloy Origins delivers, with linear Red switches, attractive RGB lighting and solid build quality.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro TKL: now $77 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $129)

This compact TKL clacker sports clicky GX Blue switches, RGB backlighting, a removable cable and lots of customization options via the company's G Hub software.

Keycaps and Switches

(opens in new tab) Hyekit Apollow Aerospace PBT Keycaps: was $39, now $32 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 139-keycap set features a retro aerospace theme made of dye-sublimated PBT and is designed to fit Cherry and Gateron MX switches.