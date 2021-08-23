Chipsee Turns Raspberry Pi CM4 Into an All-in-One PC

Raspberry Pi is typically though of as a board for software developers, makers, hobbyists, and beginners to start their journey into the world of electronics and software development. It's used less often as a standalone computer, but engineers at Chipsee have developed an All-In-One (AIO) solution using the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4.

The company calls the AIO-CM4-156 "perfect for developers and makers who are accustomed to the Raspberry Pi and are looking for a computer they can use on a daily basis." The system works with the Raspberry Pi 4 Linux distribution and allows its owners access to the full Raspberry Pi GPIO connector for expansion purposes.

The AIO is a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel with 250 nits of brightness with 2mm Armoplated glass for protection. Touchscreen support is optional and costs an extra $60. Behind the glass, there is a custom PCB designed to handle all the I/O and connectivity. There are plenty of ports like two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one Type-C, LAN, TF card slot, and a 40-pin expansion connector for the GPIO pins.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Chipsee) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Chipsee) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Chipsee)

The product comes equipped with a standard RPi CM4 setup, meaning 2GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM, and no Wi-Fi or eMMC. Chipsee can equip a more eMMC memory to the board, but you'll have to contact the company for a quote.

The AIO-CM4-156 PC can be purchased with an I/O connector that is fully compatible with any Raspberry Pi HAT, or add-on-boards that you already own. When you purchase the system, which costs $339.00, you are getting a power supply, cable, and a Raspberry Pi HAT adapter included in the product. Despite Chipsee's promotional photos, you'll need to bring your own mouse and keyboard.