Raspberry Pi Game Boy-Themed Handheld Plays Cyberpunk 2077

Here's one more way to try playing Cyberpunk 2077: this Raspberry Pi -powered handheld that strongly resembles an original Game Boy, created by a maker known online as Wendell (or Tekwendell via Twitter).

Let's get this out of the way, Cyberpunk 2077 is not running on the Raspberry Pi but is streaming from a local PC. We'll get into how that's done, but first, let's take a look at this Game Boy-inspired handheld. Wendell is using a PiBoy DMG from Experimental Pi .

(Image credit: Tekwendell)

This kit includes a case shaped like the original Game Boy but with a few extra buttons. It has your typical Start, Select and D-Pad but also includes an analog stick. There are six red buttons on front instead of the usual four for A, B, C, X, Y and Z in addition to L and R bumpers on the rear. The case can house a Raspberry Pi Zero, 3B+ or even the latest Raspberry Pi 4B. The unit is completely portable, relying on a 4500 mAh LiPo battery.

(Image credit: Tekwendell)

Wendell is using an app called Steam Link to stream Cyberpunk 2077 to the PiBoy DMG. Steam Link can be used to stream tons of PC games to a Raspberry Pi. You can read more about Steam Link and how to set it up on the official Steam website. If the PiBoy DMG controls just won't do it for you, connect a keyboard and mouse to one of the exposed USB ports.

This is a really cool demonstration of Steam Link and definitely one of the most creative Cyberpunk setups we've encountered so far. You can read more about it in the full project post here. Be sure to check out our list of Best Raspberry Pi Projects for more cool creations from the maker community.