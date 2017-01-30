FBI Releases Gamergate File

The FBI released its file on a series of death threats, bomb reports, and other harassment by people claiming affiliation with Gamergate. The bureau investigated these actions, which targeted two women in the gaming community, between September 2014 and September 2015. The agency eventually called it quits when it failed to uncover any leads on the individuals who had wreaked havoc on these women and the people around them during that period.
Gamergate was nominally focused on ethics in game journalism. Yet the FBI's investigation showed that people who purported involvement with the movement--GamerGators, as one of the emails included in the file said they preferred to be called--were more focused on feminism. The women they targeted, whose identities were redacted from FBI documents but are likely developer Brianna Wu and critic Anita Sarkeesian, were not journalists.
They were, however, outspoken about what they perceived as misogyny in video games. It appears that several GamerGators were not fond of this, as shown by this emailed bomb threat against the Taggart Student Center auditorium at Utah State University, where Sarkeesian was invited to speak:
Other threats are included in the file. The gist is the same--anyone supporting Wu or Sarkeesian would be harmed if they continued to give them a public platform. Supplemental documents also compiled a list of threats or attacks related to Gamergate that don't directly involve Wu or Sarkeesian:
The full report can be found on the FBI's website.
Now journalists complain about being called 'fake news', and that people wont believe all their negative stories about Trump. Guess what, credibility is not a boomerang, it will not come back after you trow it away.
The gamergate community was diverse and not at all centralized. To dismiss the vast majority, that were concerned about ethics in journalism, as secret misogynists because there were trolls that identified themselves part of gamergate is totally dishonest and not anything close to an accurate representation of the events.
Also, your wording seems to imply that everyone involved in gamergate is somehow responsible for these nutcases sending death threats.
Also 8chan's Baphomet board is not a GG board. It is filled with trolls who attacked people on both sides of the controversy because they wished to cause drama for fun.
This was OBVIOUSLY meant as a joke. The One Who Shall Not Be Named simply chose to not take it as one - because that is exactly how she makes her money: Creating drama.
Not only a joke. An attempt by someone to get a GAMERGATE SUPPORTING Youtuber into trouble.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlmuKqKAIb4
Another threat against Brianna Wu (also mentioned in the docs) came from this guy, a comedian/performance artist who was pretending to be a GGer. It's been common knowledge for a long time, yet the writer doesn't feel the need to mention any of this.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/josephbernstein/gamergates-archvillain-is-really-a-trolling-sketch-comedian?utm_term=.caPJno0Bd#.fueE5k8oQ
With the number of murders in this country, the amount of fraud, and now hackers blackmailing and extorting people, the FBI obviously has bigger fish to fry.
So, I'm not saying you're wrong, but I think it would be naive to draw any conclusions about their investigative capabilities, from this incident.