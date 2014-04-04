Trending

GameSpy Servers Shutting Down in May

The end of an era draws near.

Image: GameSpy

The pricing section of the GameSpy Technologies website announces that on May 31, 2014, GameSpy will cease providing all hosted services for all games still using GameSpy. The news arrives after GameSpy reported back in January that it has ceased to make its software available for licensing.

"If you have any questions about how this impacts your favorite title, please contact the game's publisher for more information," the new message reads. "Thanks for a great ride!"

The GameSpy software originally made its debut as QSpy back in 1996, allowing Quake players to find servers hosting the game. Once Raven Software's Hexen II hit the scene, QSpy owner Spy Software renamed the software to GameSpy 3D. Mark Surfas licensed the software from Spy Software and created GameSpy Industries.

The GameSpy brand became quite popular, with the software stretching out beyond the PC platform and into consoles such as the Sega Dreamcast, the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS. However, GameSpy Industries and IGN Entertainment merged in 2004, sold off the software as GameSpy Technologies to Glu Mobile in 2012, and then shut down the GameSpy planets in 2013.

"Ziff Davis wants to run an efficient, focused company, and managing several different sites that all cover videogames isn't exactly the model of efficiency," writes Dan Stapleton on the GameSpy website. "Even though GameSpy had its own unique voice that was separate and distinct from those of our sister sites, and there has always been value in that, it's hard to argue with that logic. Even if it does totally suck."

A large number of game publishers use GameSpy Technology for multiplayer services. Epic told Polygon that it has been phasing out GameSpy for its Unreal series of games, and will introduce its own in-house solution next week. Capcom says that several titles will be affected by the closure, while Bohemia Interactive says that the closure will affect CD authentication, matchmaking and NAT traversal in several of its games.

According to Glu Mobile, it has around 800 developers and publishers who use the GameSpy service. Some of the more recent titles affected by the closure include Dungeon Defenders on all platforms, Gotham City Impostors and Red Dead Redemption.

The news of GameSpy's closing is somewhat depressing. For those who began their gaming days playing Quake and a growing list of shooters in the 1990s, the GameSpy middleware served as an invisible backbone -- a way to play against the world. The service was unquestionably at the heart of PC gaming.

Thanks for the good times, GameSpy.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Quarkzquarkz 04 April 2014 19:52
    In 1996, Quakworld was established and Gamespy took off. Who would've thought May 2014 would be it's demise? Just remarkable~ ^_^
  • naqoyqatsi 04 April 2014 20:22
    Let's get it on with the killing!
  • jdog2pt0 04 April 2014 20:23
    Bunch of dbags that Glu Mobile company is. Figured they killed GS when they bought it and screwed everyone over. Now I guess they're really making sure it's dead.
  • lostalaska 04 April 2014 20:28
    It might have been useful originally, but in the last decade it's turned into a reminder about the dangers of using a 3rd party piece of networking software for your game and how that can end up biting a game company in the ass. Good riddance you miserable POS.
  • Dax corrin 04 April 2014 21:05
    Pretty sure this will kill my Star Wars Battlefront 2 server.
  • Kitlope 04 April 2014 22:42
    Battlefield 1942 still uses gamespy, unless origin makes a program.
  • coolitic 04 April 2014 23:11
    DARN IT!Does this mean Crysis Warhead Multiplayer is going down too?
  • Bean007 05 April 2014 06:27
    :( The end of a great ride.
  • signothorn 05 April 2014 23:11
    To their credit, IGN has attempted to be helpful in the final stages of this transition. I was an admin at one of the "Planet" sites and those sites stopped being supported a few years ago. I relocated our community and recently we contacted IGN to see if they would be willing to negotiate a price for our old domain name and they simply gave it to us for free with very few questions. It was really kind of them, I thought.
  • hythos 06 April 2014 06:11
    OH the awesome, awesome times of Bastard's Beatdown!Thanks for everything, Mark!
