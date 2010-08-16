This Tablet Was Built for Making a Hackintosh

The tablet from Apple runs iOS, not Mac OS X. Before the iPad's debut on stage earlier this year, however, many speculated that the tablet would be running Mac OS X as a competitor against Windows-based tablet-PCs.

The iPad does not have the functionality or features of the true-multitasking Mac OS X, and for fans of the desktop or even laptop experience, the official tablet may not be enough.

Enter Axon with its upcoming Haptic tablet. It's essentially a touch screen tablet with hardware very similar to netbooks that were friendly to hacked installs of Mac OS X – or Hackintoshes.

The hardware consists of:

Intel Atom N270 processor (1.6GHz)

10.1-inch LED-backlit resistive touchscreen (1024x600) with stylus

2GB RAM

320GB hard drive

1.3MP webcam

802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi

3G CDMA-VErizon SIM slot

Built-in speaker

Three USB ports

Mic, Ethernet, VGA ports

Memory card reader

Bluetooth

Removable battery

According to CrunchGear, Axon went with a resistive touch screen due to Mac OS X not working as well with capacitive touch – and we're sure that cost is a factor too for this $750 device.

To be clear, Axon advertises that its Haptic tablet will run Windows, Linux and Darwin operating systems. That very Darwin, of course, refers to Mac OS X.

Axon writes on its very Apple-looking website:

"We give you the choice of easily choosing which OS you want to boot up to. Whether you want Linux one day, or Windows the next, Of course, we suspect that you'll be using Darwin the most. We've installed Darwin (kernel and system specific kexts) on a hidden EFI partition. That means you can effortlessly install your favorite Darwin OS, such as Pure Darwin. Just plug in the DVD drive (or Flash Drive), Install, then reboot. You are now working with one of the most secure and stable operating systems in the world. That EFI partition also means painless updates. Apple Inc.'s Snow Leopard is a Darwin OS, however the EULA specifically prohibits installation on a 'non-Apple-branded' computers."

For those who have always dreamed of having a Mac OS X-powered tablet, keep your eye on this one. We don't doubt that Apple is doing the same.