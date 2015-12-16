Hideo Kojima Forms 'New Kojima Productions,' First Title Developed In Collaboration With PlayStation

After months of turmoil between Hideo Kojima and publisher Konami, the creator of the Metal Gear series finally revealed his next move. Kojima created a new, independent studio called Kojima Productions, and its first game will be a collaboration with an old friend: PlayStation.

The news was confirmed in a video from PlayStation, featuring Kojima and Sony Computer Entertainment President and CEO Andrew House. The video, which was almost a minute and a half, didn’t reveal much else -- that is, until the end, when a new logo was unveiled for Kojima’s new studio.

“Kojima Productions” was also the name of the development team behind the Metal Gear franchise. It seems that Konami was willing to part ways with the nomenclature and give it to Kojima for his new studio. The Metal Gear series, however, will probably remain with Konami.

The new studio also has a new website. So far, there are no details about the next game, but a few positions are open, and there’s a mission statement from Kojima himself.

It might take some time until we see another title with the words “A Hideo Kojima Game” on the cover, but at least the rebirth of Kojima Productions signals the end of a turbulent time in Kojima’s career.

