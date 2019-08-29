Huawei Isn't Giving Up On Europe

Credit: Shutterstock



Huawei's plans for the international market have been unclear ever since it was blacklisted by the U.S. in May. That ban resulted in Google limiting Huawei to open source aspects of the Android platform, which doesn't include the Play Store or Google apps, and it wasn't clear how soon the company might be able to switch to its own mobile platform. But yesterday Reuters said that Huawei doesn't plan to give up on the international market just yet.



Reuters said Huawei is set to reveal a new lineup of Mate 30 smartphones in Munich on Sept. 18. The lineup's actual launch date is unknown, but Google confirmed to Reuters that Huawei won't be able to use proprietary aspects of the Android platform with the new devices. (At least as the U.S. restrictions are currently being interpreted--the rules haven't been particularly clear since the ban's announcement nearly four months ago.)



That means the device will likely feature the HongMeng platform Huawei reportedly started developing in 2012. We don't know much about the mobile operating system--Huawei's messaging regarding work on its own smartphone platform has been nearly as inconsistent as the U.S. government's position on the company's ban. Here's a brief timeline of HongMeng reports and rumors that started after Huawei was cut off from parts of Android: