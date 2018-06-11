Intel CEO Bracing For EPYC Impact, Aims to Keep AMD Under 20% of Server Market Share
The pitched battle between Intel and AMD has spread to the data center, and while Intel has been forthcoming that it expects to lose some market share in the coming months to AMD, Brian Krzanich's recent comments to Instinet analyst Roman Shah give us some insight into the surprising scope of AMD's threat. Shah recently sat down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich and Barron's reported on his findings:
Shah relates that Krzanich "was very matter-of-fact in saying that Intel would lose server share to AMD in the second half of the year,” which is not news, but he thought it significant that "Mr. Krzanich did not draw a firm line in the sand as it relates to AMD’s potential gains in servers; he only indicated that it was Intel’s job to not let AMD capture 15-20% market share." (emphasis added).
Intel's Data Center Group earned $5.2 billion last quarter, so losing up to 20% of those revenues could strike a severe blow to the company's bottom line. Krzanich's statements come on the back of Intel's admission during its recent earnings call that it was reducing guidance for server sales in the second half of the year, citing "tougher competition going into the second half." We've also learned that server chips from AMD's technology licensing agreement with China-based companies are coming to market soon.
Intel currently has roughly 99% of the server processor market, but AMD is quickly making inroads. AMD's EPYC processor has proven to be extremely competitive with Intel's offerings, but cautious data center administrators are reluctant to switch to new processor designs, largely due to the huge expenses associated with qualification and software optimizations. Those costs make transitions to a product a long-term investment, so as AMD CEO Lisa Su constantly reiterates, data centers are more interested in long-term roadmaps. As such, AMD has to prove that it can execute successfully over several generations before it will see large gains in market share.
AMD is well on track to deliver on its roadmap, as evidenced by the company's recent presentation at Computex. Lisa Su presented a working second-gen EPYC processor, codenamed Rome, fabbed on the 7nm process. Most importantly, the new processor features the new Zen 2 microarchitecture that should bring along improved IPC and other optimizations. AMD says the processors will sample to partners in the second half of 2018, and that general availability is slated for early 2019. This second-gen processor can also drop into the same SP3 socket as the first-gen EPYC models, which makes transitioning to the new processors all the more attractive. AMD's EPYC processors also have the advantage of the x86 instruction set, so optimizing existing software stacks is a relatively minor proposition compared to switching over to ARM-based servers.
ServeTheHome reported last week that AMD's Rome processors would come to market with up to 48 cores and 96 threads. We followed up and had conversations with a few motherboard vendors that confirmed the news, but details are slight on the other new features of the upcoming processors.
AMD's early push to the 7nm process is particularly threatening to Intel as it remains mired on the 14nm process. GlobalFoundries' and TSMCs' 7nm products are largely thought to be very competitive with Intel's looming 10nm process, but neither has come to market yet.
Intel's Murthy Renduchintala, Chief Engineering Officer & EVP at Intel, recently spoke about Intel's data center processors at the JP Morgan 46th Annual Conference (via Seeking Alpha), stating:
"Well, clearly we haven't disclosed our 10-nanometer server roadmap in any detail yet, but quite frankly I'm very excited by the product pipeline that we have going forward in our server roadmap. I'm equally excited by the products we would be launching this year and next year in 14-nanometers on our datacenter roadmaps."
These statements imply that Intel will still be delivering 14nm-based processors well into 2019, but it is notable that he didn't specify that the 14nm products will be Intel's only data center chips to arrive in 2019. In either case, Intel's struggles with the 10nm process are having a long-term impact on the company's roadmap. The delays leave AMD with an opportunity to strike with heftier core counts, a benefit of the 7nm process and a new microarchitecture, while Intel is mired at 28 cores and the rewarmed Skylake microarchitecture for its 14nm products.
AMD has made tremendous inroads into the all-important OEM market with wins at several blue-chip companies, such as Lenovo, HPE, Cisco, and Dell/EMC. AMD also has several wins with the large hyperscale data centers, like Baidu, that have increasing sway in the industry. There are widespread reports that several hyperscalers are ramping EPYC deployments in the second half, but we haven't confirmed those reports independently.
It's clear that AMD is making progress at an impressive clip. Meanwhile, Intel has spent the last year transitioning to "data-centric" businesses, which are largely composed of data center processors. This comes as the company reduces its reliance on the bread-and-butter PC segment. Intel's DCG (Data Center Group) contributed 46% of Intel's revenue in Q1, so that plan is apparently on track.
According to Shah's report, now Intel is bracing for the EPYC impact on one of its most important revenue generating segments. AMD has already made impressive progress in the desktop PC market, too, but adding pressure in the server market is certain to have a much larger impact on Intel than we see on the surface. The data center has long been the land of high margins for Intel, and Intel might have to get more price-competitive in key portions of its product stack, especially with high-volume customers. That means EPYC could affect Intel's bottom line even beyond the more-visible loss of market share.
Even more concerning from a long-term perspective, there are emerging reports that Chengdu Haiguang IC Design Co, part of AMD's THATIC joint-venture in China, is releasing "Dhyana" servers that come wielding the Zen microarchitecture courtesy of the licensing agreement with AMD. That opens up yet another battlefront for Intel to contend with. The Chinese government is intensely focused on indigenous chip production, meaning that it provides incentives and other measures to prop up domestic chip production. China is the world's fastest-growing server market, so losing ground to Zen-based processors in China is a looming threat that Intel can't afford to ignore.
The last time Intel saw AMD as a threat, did they increase the value of their offerings? Nope, they paid major OEMs to simply NOT sell AMD. AMD made $1.8billion when they agreed to drop the lawsuits last time. I imagine Intel won't get off so "easy" if they start doing that again.
I hope AMD takes half the market-share so the two competes on product merits and price while the desktop/gpu reaps the benefits from the money earned.
Simply put we need AMD to compete with intel/nvidia to get better stuff for fair prices.
It is their job though. Intels job is to sell the most they can and gain the most market share they can. It is also AMDs job to do the same. Of course with competitive products/platforms. The thing is that in servers there is more to it than just the CPU.
They didn't "pay" OEMs. They offered discounted prices for Intel products with an exclusivity contract. Not actually illegal since plenty of companies partake in these practices (hence why McDonalds only sells Coke products and no Pepsi products).
The price paid was $1.25 Billion to settle the suits which is what any company would do instead of dragging them out for years costing more in legal fees and possibly higher settlement/fines.
I don't see Intel doing anything like before since they have been fined for it. To be fair AMD has not had a competitive server CPU for some time.
Pricing is based on competition and demand. The i5s were around $280-$300 always and AMD had no stiff competition to cause Intel to back down. That's how it works with every product. Apple constantly charges more for inferior products because people blindly buy them. People pay $160 for Apples AirPods even though there are superior wireless (and vastly superior wired) headphones for that price range. People pay it because that's the demand.
That said, AMD is just as guilty of taking advantage of pricing when they can. When they had the better CPU in Athlon 64 they priced accordingly. They were not a budget chip and they shouldn't be if they can demand the price.
Article A
Article B
Article C
Anti-competitive behaviour is illegal when one company has a dominant share of the market - since the power to control pricing can lead to eliminating all competition and establishing a monopoly. This is the main point of antitrust law.
- As you have already noted, they paid in case a trial resulted in a higher award, which would only occur if they were breaching the law. (Nobody pays over a billion dollars for lawyers)
They are also still appealing the $1.25 billion dollar antitrust fine that was issued by the EU eight years ago.
Dhyana is coming and Chinese made servers will not just be sold in China!
The buisness/server world must be twice as wrapped.
This is interesting because Intel fabs have always had a lead over their competition. Intel's technological edge came to a stand-still with 14nm. They've been tweaking the same production node for several years claiming that 10nm needs more time. What is so different about 10nm that Intel just can't seem to get there? TSMC (I think) is producing 12nm AMD chips and they have 7nm on the horizon. Samsung and Global Foundries are in a similar boat.
It seems like the high school's star athlete can't get over the wall, meanwhile the socially awkward, nerdy kids are blowing by him. Can anyone explain this?
If I had to swag a guess I would say the 10nm process that Intel built isn't scaling up to high frequencies like there 14nm can. This is where GloFlo's buying out IBM's division that designed a process node around very high frequencies is going to shine. Just guessing of course but It seems to be the case if you look at how long 10nm is taking and what products Intel is able to produce on it so far.
However, if we take a look at history, we also know what Intel will soon be doing. Years ago, AMD got it right with the Athlon. Intel had to scramble.
When Intel got it together, their marketing department went nuts, their R&D went nuts, and AMD ended up with less than 10 percent of the market before they came up with something good again.
AMD isn't stupid either, now they are going for a broader market. Not just with PC CPU's, but now also server platforms. Good steps if they want to stay competitive. AMD still has obstacles in their way. Like....Intel.
Intel STILL has a massive R&D budget, that will top 15 BILLION...yes....with a B...in 2018 (Roughly 21x what AMD's total worth is). They also have a massive marketing team, that is VERY good at what they do. So, Intel has exactly the same playbook and resources to beat AMD back to almost extinction, as they did 15 years ago.
I would be willing to wager that you hear a lot more Intel commercials on tv in the next few years. Have you noticed that Intel commercials have almost gone silent in the last few years, compared to before?
Much of Intel's market share retention when the original Athlon CPUs launched was due to Intel buying market share and using market dominance to bully OEMs into refusing to use AMD's CPUs, not earning it through any sort of competition. It took Intel a few years before they were back to competing based on the merit of their products. Intel also used scummy compiler tricks to artificially hamper performance of code running on non-Intel CPUs when compiled with their software.
I hope this isn't the Intel playbook you're referring to.
Everything you said is true but you did leave something out from the Athlon days. The last time this happened AMD couldn't even give CPU's to vendors. Recall they tried to give as in for free CPU's to HP but HP refused due to the contract with Intel. Intel was sending quarterly checks of 100's of millions to vendors for not selling AMD chips. This shouldn't happen again and the market is ripe for another CPU vendor in the server segment. Sure Intel is going to fight back but the days of AMD being shoved back to 10% market share is over.
A little guy can get one over Intel for a short while. Hopefully for AMD this lasts through all of 2019 once they have zen 2 out. I would love to see a CPU market share where AMD and Intel are close to even as this would be the most beneficial market for the consumer.
Another thing you might want to also consider. Intel has had years to plan for this eventuality. I don't expect them to repeat verbatim what they did last time, but a company that large has plans.
Another foreboding problem for AMD is more competition. AMD is pretty much the only competition that Intel has, currently. If another company enters the field, then there is less need for AMD. In this case, ARM IS entering the field. If Intel truly wants to hurt AMD, they could hurt AMD easily by flooding the market with their products for several years, at severely reduced prices, especially now that AMD is touting they have the better CPU (Which is legal). This would make it great for consumers, but bad for AMD. AMD would have to follow suit, lowering their prices, and it would drop any profits they make. AMD would then either have to cut back or go bankrupt. Again, it would be a case of AMD falling back below 10% marketshare, or worse. Intel would have competition from ARM, but AMD would be....not much to worry about.
Intel does realize that competition is good. Serious competition for them is....bad. They have the money to fix that problem.
In fact, I do predict, we will see Intel dropping prices to put more pressure on AMD. AMD is currently cash heavy, but for how long? They now have Intel and Nvidia pressing or soon to be pressing on them.
I would hope it wouldn't be the same playbook, because the situation is also different. Intel now has a firm grip on the market. They have a large...very large...portion of the market, and not many people want to change from that. This benefits Intel. So, Intel doesn't have to do many marketshare modifications. Instead, they have to bide time.
Now, if Intel learned from AMD, they could follow the same suit that AMD has done. They could sell their "Inferior" products at a reduced, but competitive price, or just say heck with it, and flood the market so bad that AMD can't sell a product. Since Intel does have a better marketing department, they could easily drive AMD out of several markets, and hurting their bottom line. Call it role reversal until Intel gets it together and gets better products.
AMD currently has Zen and Vega. But development of further products requires money...massive money. And the more they research, the more expensive that research is. Then they also have to retool their fabs. Intel knows this, so if they provide pressure to keep AMD's profits down, then AMD won't have this money. Zen won't be around forever.
Intel has the money and can play the long cut-throat game. AMD can't do that for any length.
Research budget is not everything especially when Intel has been doing very little in terms of innovation in recent years even though they have had the budget to do otherwise.
Look how far AMD has come in the past couple years on a shoestring budget. Personally, I credit that to a fantastic management move - getting rid of technically clueless Rory Reed as CEO and hiring someone who has far more technical brain cells than Rory Reed can ever hope to have - Lisa Su.
Also, the infinity fabric interconnect was developed as an unfunded pet project of some AMD engineers.
I am not saying Intel is not at work right now trying to best AMD with some new CPU. Just that budget may not be as important as enthusiasm and technical leadership.
The main thing is that Intel cannot sit back and marvel at its self anymore. They have to innovate, and that is a good thing.
Besides, the unrealistic 28-core 5-GHz fiasco Intel just tried to pull makes me think that Intel is worried, and they should be since AMD has returned to the fight.