iPhone 5S Packs Apple A7 Chip: World's First 64-bit Phone

Apple just revealed the A7 chip that'll be inside each iPhone 5S device, which the company is boasting is the world's first 64-bit smartphone.
Among the claims are a 64-bit desktop-class architecture, modern instruction set, twice the number of general purpose and floating point registers. All of that comes to over 1 billion transistors packed in a 102mm2 die.
Apple also said that iOS 7 is completely reengineered for 64-bit with native kernel, libraries and drivers. All the built-in apps are reengineered, and developers will see a seamless transition.
The A7 chip is making some big performance claims over the A6. Apple says the A7 in the iPhone 5S is twice as fast as the A6 in the iPhone 5 and 5C.
Arm v8 (64-bit) has been around for a while...only at the server level...neat that Apple managed to get this into their custom chip.
Will the device ever run more than 4GB of ram? Will it be executing instructions which require more than 32bits of accuracy? Well then you get a minor performance boost for a few 32bit instructions which can be combined into a single 64bit instruction, but are otherwise adding bloat to the OS.
Overall, probably a good thing in the long run because there will be a day when phones DO have 4+GB of ram, but it is not going to be the magic bullet that Apple will no doubt market it as.
The fingerprint scanner...hopefully it works a bit better than android's face rec--I used face rec for a long time, but it became cumbersome to only work some of the time. Curious where the fingerprint goes...iCloud?
Well, I'm curious how the new hardware coupled with iOS 7 is going to push things. Will it mean more competition for Android (and possibly windows) platforms? Or is it just more of the same-old.
Also, I wonder how much the introduction of the 5C is going to impact market share, or if it'll just cannibalize their current established markets, where people opt for the cheaper version vs. the standard one.
I'm not familiar with the standard 64bit addition. Is it the 32bit instructions with 32 more instructions added (same instructions just extended to 64bit addressing) or do the original 32bit instructions get replaced with an always 64bit equivalent and the new 32bits of instructions add new functionality.
Hmm, the chances are slim, but I can see Apple making a bid to buy out AMD (completely or partially) for it's patent portfolio