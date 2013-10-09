Trending

iPhone 5C Meets .50 Cal Rifle, iPhone 5S Watches in Slow-mo

iPhone fans, look away.

Owners Apple's brand new iPhone 5S have been having quite a bit of fun testing out the device's new slowmo shooting mode. YouTube is littered with sample videos from users, but none of them are quite like the video uploaded by our friends at RatedRR. Since destroying Nvidia's Shield console last month, the RatedRR folks have set their sights on the new iPhones.

The iPhone 5S recently faced RatedRR's .50 caliber rifle (spoiler alert: it didn't survive). Now the iPhone 5S gets to watch as little brother, the iPhone 5C, gets the same treatment. Best of all, the 5S's slowmo feature captured the whole show. Check it out:

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • COLGeek 09 October 2013 14:18
    Such a "useful" way to use a phone...While it pours fuel on the anti-Apple flamers, what the heck does this prove? Seriously?
  • bejabbers 09 October 2013 14:23
    It's kind of satisfying to watch an overrated and over-hyped piece of apple hardware get blown to smithereens.
  • bombebomb 09 October 2013 14:56
    I knew it, Iphone can't handle a .50 cal, this is why I went with the note 3 even if it gets shot I still have 4 inches of screen to work with.

    /sarcasm :D
  • Darth_Kaar 09 October 2013 14:56
    No it's a waiste of someone's hard work and resourses. If the autor is so rich to destroy two costly phones in such pointles and obvious way he could give them to some poor people. Surely the would made a better use of them.
  • bombebomb 09 October 2013 14:59
  • COLGeek 09 October 2013 15:01
    If overpriced and over-hyped is the criteria to use for destroying something for the entertainment value, then there is a long list of tech toys (i.e, Titan GPU, HD7990 GPU, etc) that would be next on the "hit list".

    I am sure folks could come up with a long list of things to shoot next, to include the "favorites" of our fanboys/anti-fanboys with particular brands.

    Just something to think about and to put this into perspective.
  • bombebomb 09 October 2013 15:21
    @Darth_Kaar I don't think a "poor" person has any use for an Iphone 5s, if they're "poor" then they surely can't afford the monthly bill, have no wifi, and would sell the phone to try and make it through life. Just a thought though.
  • joebakb 09 October 2013 15:26
    I won't buy an iPhone until it passes the .50 cal test.
  • noobzilla771 09 October 2013 16:10
    For those whining about "wasting" the iPhones that should be given away instead, RatedRR would actually make more money from ad revenues from user views. Also the show is not meant to prove anything on the iPhone; it's for entertainment and it does a good job of it.
  • Brian Schonewille 09 October 2013 16:31
    The only waste here was the time that existed before they chose to do this. Probably the best use of an iPhone I can think of. Antiquated POS with cheaper builds and the same old garbage hardware. Blow them all up for all I care.
