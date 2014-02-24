Trending

Lenovo Unveils S860 Phone with Massive 4,000 mAh Battery

By Lenovo 

Lenovo's new phone has a battery that rivals Huawei's phone-charging phone from CES.

Lenovo had a ton of phones at CES, but the company has a few more surprises in store for Mobile World Congress. After all, you can't very well go to the biggest mobile conference without a few new toys to show off, can you? Especially if you just bought yourself a phone company.

 

Lenovo is using MWC to expand its S-series line of smartphones. First up is the Lenovo S860, which Lenovo boasts has 'all day power.' With its 4000 mAh battery, it's all but on par with the 4050 mAh battery inside the Huawei Ascend Mate 2, and that phone charges other phones. Lenovo says this baby will last up to 40 days on standby on 3G. If you want to actually use your phone for talking (crazy!), you can expect 24 hours of talk time over 3G.

Specswise you're looking at a quad-core 1.3 GHz MediaTek CPU, 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of storage, a 5.3-inch 1280 x 720 IP display, an 8-megapixel camera in the back, a 1.6-megapixel camera up front, WiFi, dual-SIM support, and dual speakers. The whole thing runs on Android 4.2.

The Lenovo S860 will cost $349, though there's no word on specific availability or launch markets just yet.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • anonymous_user 24 February 2014 05:55
    I hope other manufacturers take notice and start focusing more on battery life.
  • vaughn2k 24 February 2014 08:30
    now I think the next best thing for Lenovo, is to incorporate a better processor, other than Mediatek.
  • greghome 24 February 2014 11:33
    Honestly though, this is a bit of a disappointment.My P780 has roughly the same specs:Quad Core Mtk @ 1.21GB RAM8GB StorageAndroid 4.24000mah battery as wellbut at only MYR850 which translate to about 270-280USD.This new model is just offering the same thing, but with larger RAM and larger internal storage, but not larger battery?....
    and it seems to lack support for MicroSD from the looks of things
  • JOSHSKORN 24 February 2014 14:16
    Battery life...that is exactly why I have the phone I got. Granted, it's freakin' slow, now because I've got too much junk on it. I'd get a new one in a heartbeat if it wasn't for Verizon's silly policy of having to pay full price for a new phone to keep your unlimited data plan. I'll probably upgrade to the Note 4 when it comes out, if it outshines the latest iPhone. I'm sure it will. It'd better...or I'll wait longer.I hope manufactures take on the attitude of, "My battery is bigger than yours." We need that. My Droid RAZR MAXX could be twice as thick for all I care. A 6400 mAh battery would've been awesome. Overkill? No. Some of us forget to charge our phones.
  • Niva 25 February 2014 16:53
    Is this running stock Andriod? I want a nexus phone like this, actual device looks good but I've never seen one.Battery is very impressive though.
