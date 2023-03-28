Lenovo Aims for Creatives With New Slim Pro and Yoga Laptops

Hot on the heels of new ThinkPads and gaming laptops , Lenovo today announced even more devices designed for creatives in its Slim and Yoga lines.



Lenovo's top device here is the Slim Pro 9i, which is getting mini-LED display options in its 14.5-inch and 16-inch configurations. It will go up to a Core i9-13905H in both sizes. Discrete GPUs will range from and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070; the smaller version has an 80W TGP, while the larger laptop goes up to 100W.



The Slim Pro 9i has standard LCD and mini LED screen options. They share the same resolution (3072 x 1920 on the 14.5-incher and 3200 x 2000 on the 16-inch version), and they all have 120 Hz refresh rates with the exception of the 14.5-inch mini LED version, which is a faster 165 Hz. Lenovo calls all of these displays "PureSight Pro," despite the technology differences. The Slim Pro 9i will launch in May starting at $1,699.99 for the 14.5-incher and $1,799.99 for the 16-incher.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For those who prefer AMD systems, the Lenovo Slim Pro 7 is using Ryzen 7040 series chips, up to R7-7840HS, combined with either Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics (with up to 58 W TGP), or RTX 4050 (up to 55W TGP). It also features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It will debut in April starting at $1,199.99.



The Slim Pro 7 has three display options for its 14.5-inch screen. Two come with 2560 x 1600 resolutions at 90 Hz, but one is matte and the other is glass. The third option is also matte, but at a higher resolution of 3072 x 1920 and a faster 120 Hz.



Both the Slim Pro 7 and Slim Pro 9i come in the usual gray or a really cool "Tidal Teal," which in my brief hands-on time with the laptops, was interesting to the eye, but not distractingly so. It's still conservative enough for an office.



There is a non-pro Slim, the Lenovo Slim 7i, a 14-inch clamshell with up to an Intel Core i7-1360P, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of storage. There are three choices of displays, including a 2880 x 1880, 120 Hz display or a 1920 x 1200 OLED at 60 Hz. It will start at $1,179.99.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

On the Yoga side, there's an Intel-based Yoga 7i and an AMD-powered Yoga 7. The Intel version is using 13th Gen i5 and i7 chips with both P and U series options, while the AMD option uses Ryzen 5 and 7 7000U series chips.



The Yoga 7i goes up to 16GB of LPDDR5-5200 memory and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD Gen 4 storage. There are two screen sizes - 14-inch and 16-inch. The 14-inch option has two OLED configurations (2880 x 1800 and 1920 x 1200), or there's a 2240 x 1400 LCD. The Yoga 7 uses up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory and up to 512GB SSD storage. Its only display option is a 16-inch, 1920 x 1200 LCD.



The Yoga 7i laptops will launch in April, starting at $799.99 for the 16-inch and $849.99 for the 14-inch. The Yoga 7 will launch in May starting at $799.99.