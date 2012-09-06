Nvidia Developing Linux Driver for Optimus

A developer thread dug up by PC World indicates that the GPU maker is still taking Linux seriously, despite harsh criticism expressed by Linux founder Linus Torvalds earlier this year.

In the thread, Nvidia engineer Aaaron Plattner writes:

"So I've been experimenting with support for Dave Airlie's new RandR 1.4 provider object interface, so that Optimus-based laptops can use our driver to drive the discrete GPU and display on the integrated GPU. The good news is that I've got a proof of concept working."

The bad news is that the Linux support is not finished and Plattner has several concerns, which he hopes he will be able to resolve with the help of open source developers. It is unclear how much participation of the open source community is possible and whether Torvalds' talk had any influence on the development on the Optimus driver. There was no information when the driver could become available.