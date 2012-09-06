Nvidia Developing Linux Driver for Optimus

A developer thread dug up by PC World indicates that the GPU maker is still taking Linux seriously, despite harsh criticism expressed by Linux founder Linus Torvalds earlier this year.
In the thread, Nvidia engineer Aaaron Plattner writes:
"So I've been experimenting with support for Dave Airlie's new RandR 1.4 provider object interface, so that Optimus-based laptops can use our driver to drive the discrete GPU and display on the integrated GPU. The good news is that I've got a proof of concept working."
The bad news is that the Linux support is not finished and Plattner has several concerns, which he hopes he will be able to resolve with the help of open source developers. It is unclear how much participation of the open source community is possible and whether Torvalds' talk had any influence on the development on the Optimus driver. There was no information when the driver could become available.
And, as indicated, since the interface is open and shared across all GPU makers (RandR1.4), stuff like Nvidia disabling PhysX on systems using an AMD card cannot happen... Or at least, can be thwarted.
I own two laptops with Optimus and it works fine. Except in one instance where it wouldn't switch to dedicated in that zombie game dead something.. Forcing it for that particular game worked fine though.
Without Optimus, many hours of my study would have had to be completed in my personal time instead of in-class (as my battery would have been vaporized by that load).
I would much rather a computer with both an IGP and dedicated GPU over one or the other. It just gives you the choice of having either battery life or high performance computing.
"So I've been experimenting with support for Dave Airlie's new RandR 1.4 provider
object interface, so that Optimus-based laptops can use our driver to drive the
discrete GPU and display on the integrated GPU. The good news is that I've got
a proof of concept working."