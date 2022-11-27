Live
Best Cyber Monday Keyboard Deals: Wireless, Mechanical and Gaming
Improve your input devices and change your tech life in the process.
HyperX Keyboards on Sale for $52 to $69
- HyperX Alloy Origins 60 (Red): now $59 at Amazon (was $99)
- HyperX Alloy Origins 60 (Aqua): now $69 (was $99)
Looking for a new keyboard? All three sizes of HyperX’s Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboards are currently on sale for just between $52 and $69 — that’s right, you can grab an ultra-compact 60 percent keyboard, a slightly-less compact TKL keyboard, or a full-size keyboard for that price.
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL ABS (Red): now $59 at Amazon (was $89)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL PBT (Red): now $69 (was $99)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL ABS (Aqua): now $52 (was $89)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL PBT (Aqua): now $69 (was $99)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL PBT (Blue): now $69 (was $99)
The HyperX Alloy Origins line is solidly constructed: the keyboards feature plastic chassis with aluminum top plates, and detachable, braided USB-C cables. The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 comes with double-shot PBT keycaps, while the TKL and full-size keyboards come in both ABS and PBT models — both versions are currently on sale. T
The sale models feature HyperX's linear red mechanical switches, but you can also pick up versions with HyperX's tactile aqua or clicky blue switches for slightly more.
- HyperX Alloy Origins Full Size (Red): now $59 at Amazon (was $109)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Full Size (Blue): now $69 at HP (opens in new tab) (was $109)
Read our full review of the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 here and our full review of the HyperX Alloy Origins full-size keyboard here.
Cooler Master SK620 White Mechanical Keyboard Falls to $44
- Cooler Master SK620 White Mechanical Keyboard: now $44 at Amazon (was $90)
This gaming keyboard from Cooler Master features white keys with RGB backlighting. It has a small, 60% form factor and features a brushed aluminum top plate. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this keyboard since it first released.
The offer applies to the edition with low-profile red switches. It's a wired keyboard that comes with a braided USB-C to USB-A cable. Users can program custom macros and as well as lighting effects. When we reviewed this keyboard, we appreciated its performance and customization options but the layout can be a bit strange to get used to if you aren't familiar with the form factor.
Mini Gaming Keyboards on Sale
- Corsair K65 Mini Gaming Keyboard: now $69 at Best Buy (was $109)
A great gaming keyboard doesn’t need to be huge; in fact, some of the best gaming keyboards are tiny. Ultra-compact gaming keyboards can be pretty powerful — they have to be, to make a limited 60 or 65 percent layout viable for gaming — and they’re often pricier than they look.
But several are on sale this week, including the Corsair K65 RGB Mini Gaming Keyboard for just $69 (was $109) at both Best Buy and Amazon. Best Buy has the K65 in both black and white with Cherry MX Speed linear mechanical switches, while Amazon only has it in black (but with either Cherry MX Speed or Cherry MX Red switches).
The Corsair K65 RGB Mini is a wired (detachable, USB-C) 60 percent keyboard with a tiny footprint — 11.6 inches (294mm) long by 4.14 inches (105mm) deep, and 1.74 inches (44mm) thick. It weighs 1.3 pounds (590g) and has a polling rate of up to 8,000 Hz. Like other ultra-compact gaming keyboards, the K65 is highly customizable — almost all of its keys can be programmed with second-layer functionality, and the keyboard has 8MB of onboard storage (enough for 50+ profiles).
- Razer Huntsman Mini: now $69 at Amazon (was $119)
The Razer Huntsman Mini is also currently on sale at a number of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg. You can pick up this keyboard in black or white colorways, with Razer’s Clicky Optical switches for $69 (was $119) or with Razer’s Linear Optical switches for $79 (was $129).
The Huntsman Mini is a wired (detachable, USB-C) 60 percent keyboard with an aluminum top plate and double-shot PBT keycaps. It’s 11.6 inches (295mm) long, 4 inches (102mm) deep, and 1.3 inches (33mm) thick, and weighs 1.15 pounds (522g). It’s also highly customizable, with a fully-programmable second layer (Razer HyperShift), onboard memory (up to 5 profiles), and attractive, bleed-free, per-key RGB.
- HyperX Alloy Origins 60: now $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $82)
One of the best 60 percent gaming keyboards on the market, the HyperX Alloy Origins takes up very little space while offer great build quality and smooth, linear switches.
We reviewed the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 back in 2021 and appreciated its compact dimensions and great looks. The keyboard weighs a mere 1.6 pounds and measures 11.5 x 4 x 1.5 inches. It's available with both HyperX red linear switches, which we tested with, or HyperX Aqua tactile switches.
It’s always a great time to buy a keyboard — but it’s an especially good time to buy one right now. During the Cyber Monday deals season, there are excellent deals. Your keyboard is the primary way you interact with your PC, so upgrading is one of the most dramatic improvements you can make to your computer for (relatively) cheap.
Of course, there are tons of choices, including deals on both wireless and wired keyboards, along with mechanical keyboards that cater to gamers and those that are made for typists. If you’re a gamer, you’re probably looking for a low-latency 2.4-GHz wireless or wired keyboard that has speedy switches and is small enough to give you room to move your mouse. Recently, we’ve seen some of the of best gaming keyboards employ optical switches, which are not quite as satisfying to type on as mechanical switches, but are extremely fast and can be highly customizable. Oh, and per-key RGB usually doesn’t hurt.
If you’re an avid typist, you’re probably looking for a solidly-built mechanical keyboard with tactile or clicky switches — something you’ll enjoy typing on. If you switch among multiple computers, you'll want to find a Cyber Monday deal on a wireless mechanical keyboard that supports multiple Bluetooth profiles.
Your keyboard comfort, overall will have a lot to do with the type of switches it uses. However, if your keyboard has hot-swappable switches, you can drop in new switches to change the feel. And, of course, you can usually swap your keycaps as well for a different look and feel.
Below, we're tracking the very best Cyber Monday deals on wireless keyboards, gaming keyboards, mechanical keyboards and accessories such as switches and keycaps.
