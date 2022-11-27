Best Cyber Monday Keyboard Deals: Wireless, Mechanical and Gaming

Refresh

Cooler Master SK620 White Mechanical Keyboard Falls to $44 Cooler Master SK620 White Mechanical Keyboard: now $44 at Amazon (was $90) This gaming keyboard from Cooler Master features white keys with RGB backlighting. It has a small, 60% form factor and features a brushed aluminum top plate. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this keyboard since it first released. The offer applies to the edition with low-profile red switches. It's a wired keyboard that comes with a braided USB-C to USB-A cable. Users can program custom macros and as well as lighting effects. When we reviewed this keyboard, we appreciated its performance and customization options but the layout can be a bit strange to get used to if you aren't familiar with the form factor.