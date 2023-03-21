Live
Nvidia GTC 2023 Keynote Live Blog
Jensen takes the stage, with AI enhancements.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will take to the stage today, March 21, at 8am PT to deliver his GTC keynote. We're expecting to hear a lot more about AI and deep learning technologies, as tools like ChatGPT are driving the adoption of increasingly large numbers of Nvidia GPUs.
GTC tends to focus on the data center aspects of GPUs, rather than gaming and GeForce cards, so it's unlikely Nvidia will have much to say about the rumored RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 — though we could get a surprise. You can watch the full keynote (opens in new tab) on YouTube (we'll embed below once the live blogging is over).
Jensen kicks things off with a discussion of the growing demands of the modern digital world, with growth that at times outpaces the rate of Moore's Law. We'll be hearing from several leaders in the AI industry, robotics, autonomous vehicles, manufacturing, science, and more.
"The purpose of GTC is to inspire the world on the art-of-the-possible of accelerated computing, and to celebrate the achievements of the scientists that use it."
And now we have the latest "I Am AI" introductory video, a staple of the GTC for the past several years. It gets updated each time with new segments, though the underlying musical composition doesn't seem to have changed at all. ChatGPT did make an appearance, "helping to write this script."
