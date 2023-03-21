Nvidia GTC 2023 Keynote Live Blog

Refresh

Jensen kicks things off with a discussion of the growing demands of the modern digital world, with growth that at times outpaces the rate of Moore's Law. We'll be hearing from several leaders in the AI industry, robotics, autonomous vehicles, manufacturing, science, and more.



"The purpose of GTC is to inspire the world on the art-of-the-possible of accelerated computing, and to celebrate the achievements of the scientists that use it."



And now we have the latest "I Am AI" introductory video, a staple of the GTC for the past several years. It gets updated each time with new segments, though the underlying musical composition doesn't seem to have changed at all. ChatGPT did make an appearance, "helping to write this script."