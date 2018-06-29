The Next Microsoft Surface May Fit in Your Pocket

Microsoft's next big piece of hardware, Andromeda, may just fit in your pocket. According to a report from The Verge, Andromeda is an upcoming Surface-branded computer that will fold up and bridge the gap between mobile phones and laptops.

That report is based on an internal document from Microsoft, which reads in part: “It’s a new pocketable Surface device form factor that brings together innovative new hardware and software experiences to create a truly personal and versatile computing experience...”



Interestingly, the company is allegedly experimenting with ARM processors in Andromeda prototyopes (this may be for superior battery life), but has not made any final decision about whether it will work with Intel or Qualcomm. Microsoft has also reportedly been working on stylus input for the device, so that users can unfold it and write in it like a book.

According to The Verge's report, Microsoft hopes to release Andromeda in 2018 with devices from other hardware partners to come later.

Windows Phone was a flop and caused Microsoft to miss the smartphone boom, a notable hit as PCs lose market share. However, it appears that the Redmond, Wash.-based giant is eager to get on the next platform that combines the best of both.

Andromeda has been a long time coming, with plenty of leaks and reports about the device coming from patents and references in Windows 10's code.

About the author
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

  • WildCard999
    Looks similar to the Nintendo 3DS.
  • AndrewFreedman
    Anonymous said:
    Looks similar to the Nintendo 3DS.


    That's just a mockup, but yeah, it sort of does!
  • Ilya__
    Anonymous said:
    Looks similar to the Nintendo 3DS.


    Given that they already have xbox, technically they could spin this device as a gaming hand-held (that can also make phone calls ;))
